Jonathan B. Hosford
Jonathan B. Hosford, 46, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his home.
He was born Aug. 5, 1975, in Murray.
He was of the Church of Christ faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Keith B. Hosford; maternal grandparents, Bethel and Sina Richardson; and his paternal grandparents, Kirby and Elizabeth Hosford.
Mr. Hosford is survived by his mother, Brenda R. Hosford of Murray; two brothers, Bryan Hosford of Houston, Texas, and Jeremy Hosford of Hopkinsville; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Russ Crosswhite officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Soup for the Soul, P.O. Box 1001, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Dan Wilson Grimes
Dan Wilson Grimes, 79, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was the son of Wilson Grimes and Norma (Puckett) Grimes.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Shirly Freeman.
Mr. Grimes is survived by his wife, Paula G. (Galloway) Grimes of Puryear; his daughter, Scarlett Kelly and husband Ken of Independence, Missouri; brother, Ted VanDyke of Murray; four grandchildren, Amber Hopkins, Autumn Hailey, Jade Kelly and Ashton Kelly; and five great-grandchildren, Briella Hopkins, Susie Hailey, Bent Hailey, Sean Wayne Kelly and Allison Kelly.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Green Plains Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Dr. Louis M. Beyer
The family of Dr. Louis M Beyer would like to inform you of his passing on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Louis was a devoted, loving family man. He married his wife Faye, on Sept. 5, 1959. They were married at New Liberty United Methodist church, and were happily married for more than 62 years.
They have two children, Dr. Tracy Beyer, and Col. Steve Beyer (Linda), and one grandson, Logan Beyer (Sydney Sampson). Louis had a devoted brother, Farrell Beyer (Sheria Adams); and two step-grandchildren, Nicole Hopkins and Matthew Hopkins.
Louis was preceded in death by his father, Frederick; mother; Marjorie Beer; and his brother, Charles Beyer.
Louis and Faye had a wonderful life together. They traveled through all but one of the 50 states and a few countries. Louis also liked to fish and frog gig. He and his friend, Dick Usher, were the elite and only members of the Gigger Geezers.
Louis believed in the importance of an education. He received his bachelor and master’s degrees at Murray State University. He also received his doctorate degree in physics from Michigan State University. He went on to teach physics at Murray State University for 35 years. He had the honor of spending three summers working at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, working on highly classified research. He also spent 15 months in Huntsville, Alabama, debugging the Patriot Missiles, and spent a few summers at the University of Kentucky teaching and doing scientific research.
Louis' family met to remember and honor him on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Collier Funeral Home, Benton, was in charge of arrangements.
Judith Gail Dunn
Judith Gail Dunn, 82, of Jackson, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Christian Care Center of Medina in Medina, Tennessee.
She was born Aug. 20, 1939, in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, to Raymond Crabtree and Myra Moore Crabtree.
She retired as a registered nurse, and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray L. Dunn, who passed away April 16, 2019; two sisters, Jean Moore and Gina Stubblefield; and two brothers, Bobby Crabtree and Ronnie Crabtree.
Mrs. Dunn is survived by two daughters, Amanda Childress and husband Ron of Fayetteville, Georgia, and Emily VanCuren of Logansport, Indiana; one son, Ray L. Dunn Jr., also known as Raybo, and his wife Maria of Jackson; six sisters, Ann Kushnick of Murray, Suzie Nance and husband Dale of Murray; Vicki Moore and husband Phillip of Murray, Pamela Kamber and husband Randy of Murray, Beth Haneline of Murray and Valerie Kenna of Tampa Florida; one brother, Steve Crabtree of Houston, Texas; nine grandchildren, Ashley Turner and husband Josh of Tyrone, Georgia, Caitlin Yates and husband Philip of San Francisco, California, William Childress of Huntersville, North Carolina, Andrea VanCuren of Orlando, Florida, Elizabeth Nelson and husband Chandler of Orlando, Rachel VanCuren of Memphis, Tennessee, Cooper Dunn and wife Aidan of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Olivia Dunn of Memphis, Tennessee; and Halle VanCuren of Logansport, Indiana; and one great-grandchild, Elijah Daniel Turner of Tyrone.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale, Garry Evans and Steven Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in Green Plain Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Green Plain Cemetery Fund, 3911 Murray Paris Road, Hazel, KY 42049.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Suzanne Wood
Mrs. Suzanne Wood, 80, of Murray, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at her home.
Mrs. Wood was born on February 9, 1942 in Fulton, KY to the late C. Warren Johnson and Yvonne Craddock Johnson. Suzanne loved to knit and crochet. She loved cooking, baking and feeding friends and family. Numerous hours were spent volunteering at Murray Elementary School and she loved every minute of it.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Delbert Wood, in addition to her parents.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include two daughters, Susan Malik and husband, Adam of Lexington, Beth Wood of Murray; a sister, Sharrye Taylor of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; two grandchildren, Emily Yonter and husband Carl, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, Justin Malik of Lexington; nieces and nephews, Mark Van Doren and wife, Margie, Terri Van Doren, Randy Taylor and wife Lee Ann, Russ Taylor and wife Kim, Johnnie Louise Heuermann, Mary Payne, David Payne, Bobby Williams; great nieces and nephews, Sam Shipley, Ann Young, Gabe Taylor, Rachel Taylor, Cody, Montana, Grace, Noah, Emily, Josua and Victoria Taylor.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Suzanne Wood is set for 11 AM on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home, 1804 Highway 121 Bypass North, Murray. Ricky Cunningham will officiate and burial will follow at Water Valley Cemetery. Her family welcomes visitors from 5 pm – 7 pm on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Heritage Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Murray FRYSC/Murray Tiger Christmas, 809 Main Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Suzanne Wood by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirely for this obituary.
James W. Elkins
James W. Elkins, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.