David ‘Chip’ Furches
David “Chip” Furches, 63, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born Jan. 28, 1960, in Apopka, Florida.
He was a graduate of Murray State University with a B.S. in agriculture and retired from Briggs & Stratton.
Chip was a friend to everyone he met and enjoyed many activities like spending time by the pool, going to “numbers club” for lunch, hosting bonfires, sailing on the lake, horseback riding and dancing to live music. At home, he loved looking for the best blackberry patches, taking “woods walks” by the creek, playing his guitar and writing songs, working on a log cabin he was building for his grandchildren and was always reading a book.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Furches, and a brother-in-law, Bill David Wilson.
Chip is survived by his wife, Sheila Furches of Hazel, whom he married May 31, 1986 in Murray; his mother, Jeanette Paschall Furches of Murray; two daughters, Ginny Garner and husband A.J. of Paducah and Emma Furches and Seth Lee of Hazel; two sisters, Leslie Furches of Hazel and Leigh Furches and husband Bill Shelton of Murray; two brothers, Vince Furches and wife Kay of Hazelton, Pennsylvania, and Clay Furches and wife Kaiti Slater of Murray; and two grandchildren, Luka Garner and Iris Garner, both of Paducah.
A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the 641 Bar-N-Grill, 10960 US-641, Puryear, TN 38251.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to the Arbor Day Foundation, 211 North 12th St., Lincoln, NE 68508.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Vaughn Vandegrift
His loving family mourns the loss of Vaughn Vandegrift, 76, of Arlington, Virginia, who passed away in hospice care Tuesday, July 11, 2023, after an extended struggle with a form of Parkinsonism.
A beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and brother-in-law, his family and friends will remember him for his hard work, wisdom and humor. We’ll remember his puns and his silly jokes, and most of all the love he shared with all of us.
Vaughn was born to Frederick and Marjorie Frelond Vandegrift in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Dec. 7, 1946. He grew up in Saddle Brook, New Jersey, and attended Montclair State College, where he earned a degree in chemistry. He taught at River Dell Regional High School from 1968 to 1970 before leaving to pursue a doctorate in biochemistry at Ohio University, where he was a National Defense Education Act fellow. His academic research included work with histones, recombinant DNA, and removal of proteins from animal wastewaters. After completing his doctorate, he began his career in higher education in 1974 as a chemistry professor at Illinois State University. He joined the faculty at Murray State University in 1976, later serving as chemistry department chair through 1988.
He returned to his home state of New Jersey as Dean of the College of Science and Mathematics at his alma mater, Montclair State. In 2000, he became Provost and Vice President of Georgia Southern University. Finally, in 2004, he was named Chancellor at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, where he served until 2012. As Vaughn moved through the academic ranks over the course of his distinguished career, starting out as a professor and ultimately leading a university, he embraced a lifelong commitment to public institutions of higher learning, dedicating his professional life to the idea that the purpose of higher education is to develop and fulfill human potential.
Vaughn’s professional memberships and honor societies include the American Chemical Society, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, Omicron Delta Kappa, Sigma Xi, Beta Gamma Sigma, and Phi Kappa Phi. In addition to acting as mentor to numerous students and faculty, he also served in many advisory capacities, including as a member of the Governance Group for the CityArchRiver 2015 Foundation, which oversaw the renovation and beautification of the Arch grounds in St. Louis. He also was the recipient of many awards and was recognized for his many achievements.
Vaughn met his wife, Suzanne Bouchoux of Nutley, New Jersey, in 1964 when they enrolled in their first college chemistry class. They married in 1969 in Hackensack, New Jersey, and Sue went on to become a high school chemistry and physics teacher. Vaughn and Sue raised three children, Beth Vandegrift (Jeff Clarke) of Arlington, Virginia, David Vandegrift of Asheville, North Carolina, and Mark Vandegrift (Sara) of Austin, Texas. Vaughn and Sue are the proud grandparents of seven grandchildren, Vaughn, Camilla, Fletcher, Elizabeth, Amelia, Charlotte and William.
He was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Marjorie Vandegrift of Saddle Brook, New Jersey and Murray, Kentucky, and by his sister, Sandra Turek of Bend, Oregon.
Vaughn is also survived by his siblings, Fred Vandegrift (Nancy) of Oakland, New Jersey, and Nanci Vandegrift (Darrell Hodge) of Prescott Valley, Arizona, and his brother-in-law, Frank Turek of Bend, Oregon.
As much as Vaughn achieved in his career, family was his first priority. He and Sue loved to travel, especially in their retirement years, and they enjoyed many trips to visit the extended Vandegrift and Bouchoux families, as well as friends in locations around the country. In retirement, he pursued success on the golf course, but he would be the first to say he found more success in other areas of life.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Vaughn and Sue Vandegrift Chancellor’s Scholarship Endowment at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Georgetown University Brain Bank for research into Multiple System Atrophy, or your local hospice organization.
Murphy Funeral Home, Arlington, Virginia, is in charge of arrangements.
Judy Carol Tyrie
Judy Carol Tyrie, 75, of Princeton, Kentucky, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023, at her home.
She was born March 28, 1948, to Claude Kingsolving and Edna Arabella Gilkey Faughn, who preceded her in death.
She was of Baptist faith and was a member of Hull Pottery Association.
During her life time, she participated in many activities with her children, including 4-H, FFA and FHA. She also worked alongside her husband at Tyrie's Tree Trimming. She was family first always and was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She will be missed.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Marsha Tyrie (Donald) Feldhaus of Murray; sons, Claude Marvin Tyrie of Princeton and Kenneth Wayne Tyrie of Princeton; a sister, Dorothy Christine Ramey of Princeton; grandchildren, Brett Douglas Garner, Ryan Ethan Garner, Joshua Cecil Tyrie, Kayla Tyrie, David Wayne Tyrie, Leah Feldhaus and Olivia Feldhaus; and special family friends, L.D. Mathis and David Childress.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton. Burial followed in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Lyon County. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the funeral home.
Morgan's Funeral Home, Princeton, is in charge of arrangements.
Patsy McClure Bland
Patsy McClure Bland, 79, of Madison, Mississippi, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.
She was born Dec. 7, 1943, in Murray, Kentucky, to Kynois and Modena Wrye McClure, who preceded her in death.
She was a Realtor in Florida before moving to Madison to be near her family.
Patsy is survived by her husband, Bill Bland; one son, Rodney (Kim) Grogan; a grandson, Graham Grogan; two granddaughters, Taylor (Bradley) Peoples and Parker Grogan, all of Madison; two stepsons, Eric and Wesley Bland and their families; one brother, Jimmy (Phyllis) McClure of Farmington; two nephews, Mark (Daphne) McClure and Trevor (Regina) McClure; a niece, Candice (Dennis) Brittain; and several cousins.
Per Patsy’s request, no services are planned.
Glenace Edmonds Denton
Glenace Edmonds Denton, 95, passed away peacefully Monday, July 17, 2023, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee.
She was born Oct. 26, 1927, in Murray, Kentucky, to Ralph and Peachie Berkley, who preceded her in death.
She was a member of Northside Methodist Church of Jackson. She enjoyed reading, dancing, and playing cards. She worked for many years as the bookkeeper for Boone’s Cleaners in Murray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, G.W. Edmonds; one brother, John Berkley; three sisters, Gertrude Pace, Cozy McUiston and Helen Hargrove; one son, Richard (Wilma) Edmonds of Murray; one granddaughter, Amy Renee Edmonds Beevers of Jackson; three great-grandchildren, Tiffany Beevers French, Michelle Beevers and Nicholas Beevers; numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends at Wesley Jackson Highlands.
Ms. Glenance’s family is honoring her wishes for cremation.
Bells Funeral Home of Bells, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Blakely
Mrs. Shirley Blakely, 65, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 with her loving family by her side.
Shirley was born on May 7, 1958 in Greensboro, GA to the late James and Allene Durham Callaway. Mrs. Blakely and her husband are members at Hardin Baptist Church where she was very involved with the food pantry, clothes closet as well as the meal ministry. Many of Shirley's fondest memories are when she and her husband, Ronny, spent time with their kids at Disney World. She also enjoyed vacationing in Gatlinburg as well as Paradise Island, Bahamas. She was also an avid gardener and loved to bake for her family. Mrs. Blakley was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Those preceding her in death include her parents; a sister, Cathy Lynn Lyles and a grandson, Seth Miller.
Left to cherish many wonderful memories include her husband of 49 years, Mr. Ronny Blakely of Murray; a son, Michael Blakely (Angela) of Almo; a daughter, Kristie Freeman (William) of Benton; two brothers, Tim Callaway (Andrea) of Warthen, GA, Todd Callaway (Tammy) of Union Point, GA. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren, Jessica York (Dustin) of Benton, Dylan Freeman (Emily) of Hardin, Tyler Blakely (Baleigh) of Benton, Kara Freeman (Trey) of Benton, Blake Strader (Sarah) of Benton, Bailey Strader of Benton, Jeffrey Krauss (Shannon) of Port Saint Luca, FL, Jonathan Krauss (Hannah) of Murray and 11 great grandchildren, Braxton, Jackson, Weston, Everleigh, Bennett, Waylon, Lilly, Cole, Ayden, Chevelle, Remington.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Shirley Blakely is set for 2 pm on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. Ricky Cunningham will officiate and burial will follow at Hardin Baptist Cemetery. Her family welcomes visitors from 5 pm - 8 pm on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at the funeral home and Friday, July 28, 2023 from 12 pm - 2 pm.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Murray Calloway County Regional Cancer Center, 204 South 9th Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.