Martha Ann Tharpe
Martha Ann Tharpe, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, was called home to Glory Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Feb. 13, 1941, in Murray to Quitman Marvel and Odvil Cunningham Marvel, who preceded her in death.
She was a 1959 graduate of Douglass High School where she was the salutatorian of her class. She spent several years working as a nursing assistant at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital and also as a teaching assistant in the Murray City School System. She was a longtime member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church of Murray.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Stanley Tharpe Sr.; a daughter, Stacy Lynn Tharpe; and her brother, Ross Marvel.
Martha is survived by her four children, Stan and wife Wanda of Chandler Arizona, Carlos of Raleigh, North Carolina, Kim and wife Diana of Houston Texas, and Susan of Louisville; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Murray City Cemetery with Ronald Kendrick officiating and Norris Mills providing the eulogy. Friends are welcome to attend. A short visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, which was one of her favorite charities.
Jean Walker Cloar
Jean Walker Cloar, 95, of Paris, Tennessee, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 23, 1924, in New Boston, Tennessee, to Burrow James Walker and Iva McDaniel Walker.
She retired after working more than 30 years with the Extension Service of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, where she taught home economics. She was a member of the Paris Women’s Club, United Methodist Women, the Bridge Club and the National Association of Retired Home Economists and First United Methodist Church in Paris.
She married A.E. Cloar on Nov. 16, 1946, and he preceded her in death June 1, 2018.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Walker and Bill Walker.
Jean is survived by two sons, Jim Cloar and wife Bonnie and Steve Cloar and wife Ruth, all of Paris; five grandchildren, Alan (Cheryl) Cloar, Jennifer Cloar, Shane (Melissa) Cloar, Alicia Stewart and Justin (Paige) Thompson; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; two sisters-in-law, Faye L. Walker of Madisonville, Tennessee, and Sarah Cloar of Hermitage, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at LeDon Chapel of Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris with Alan "Jac" Cloar, Cheryl Cloar and Joy Weathersbee officiating. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m.Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the funeral home. Serving as pallbearers will be Alan Cloar, Timothy Cloar, Shane Cloar, Justin Thompson, T. J. Johnson, Emerson Vick and Bill Gill. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Garden in Paris.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 25, 101 East Blythe St., Paris, TN 38242.
Van Thompson
Van Thompson, 85, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his residence.
He was born April 12, 1935, in Puryear to Atkins Thompson and Myrle Vandyke Thompson.
He was a graduate of Puryear High School in 1953, and went on to serve in the National Guard. He worked for L&N Railroad, and later retired after working several years as a conductor for CSX. He was a member of Puryear United Methodist Church, and was an Atlanta Braves baseball fan. He was also an avid supporter of anything his granddaughters were doing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Eddie Thompson and Jerry Thompson.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife, Myra Dell Hill Thompson, whom he married Nov. 15, 1958; one son, Eddie Thompson and wife Donna of Puryear; one sister, Vanita Paschall of Puryear; one brother, Joe Thompson of Hazel; and two grandchildren, Cayley (Taylor) Lawley and Emma Thompson.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at LeDon Chapel of Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris with David Allbritten officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the funeral home and from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The family request all attending wear face protection and practice social distancing. Friends will serve as pallbearers. Burial will follow in Puryear City Cemetery.
Earl Davis Hudspeth
Earl Davis Hudspeth, 99, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 21, 1921, in Murray, to John Davis Hudspeth and Queen Martin Hudspeth.
He was of Baptist faith and a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII. He was a computer operator for the United States Government for 38 years. He enjoyed playing cards at the Murray-Calloway Senior Center with his friends. He was honored as the oldest African American man in Murray and an honorary lifetime member of the Douglas Homecoming Committee in 2019. Earl received many awards throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Carolyn Stagger; one sister, Catherine Hudspeth Pate; and two brothers, L.V. Hudspeth and Larry Hudspeth.
Earl is survived by two daughters, Cheryl C. Hayes and husband (Pastor) Jerome of Newark, Delaware, and Gayle Suttler; two sons, Michael Hudspeth and (Jean) and Earl Ven Hudspeth; two brothers, John Hudspeth Jr. and Earl Barry, both of Toledo, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great; grandchildren; caregiver and friend, Lula Nell McCuiston; and a host of family and friends.
The funeral service was at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ronald Kendrick of St. John’s Baptist Church officiating, and Jerome Hayes, eulogist. Burial followed in Murray City Cemetery with military honors. Visitation was from 9-10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at the funeral home.
Hal K. Hosford
Hal K. Hosford, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Aug. 22, 1946, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Kirby and Elizabeth Ryan Hosford.
He was a retired machinist and a member of Kirksey Church of Christ. He was also a National Guard Army veteran during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Larry Hosford, Billy Joe Hosford, Kenneth Hosford and Keith Hosford, and a granddaughter, Lindsey Rose Oliver.
Mr. Hosford is survived by his wife, Shelby Hosford of Murray; two daughters, Kimberly Paschall and husband Joe Wade of Hazel and Debbie Oliver and husband David of Murray; and four grandchildren, Jonathan Paschall and Kaci Paschall, both of Hazel, and Will Oliver and Jacob Oliver, both of Murray.
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Hicks Cemetery with Steven Hunter officiating. Burial will follow. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Lemuel Blanton
Lemuel Blanton, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
