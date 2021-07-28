Deborah ‘Debbie’ C. Seay
Deborah “Debbie” C. Seay, 65, of Cookeville, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville, Tennessee.
She was born May 23, 1956, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Samuel L. Chesser and Virginia S. Chesser, who preceded her in death.
She was the former director of Mother’s Day Out Preschool at First Baptist Church in Murray. She had a passion and love for children and was always active in children’s ministry. She was a member of the Stevens Street Baptist Church in Cookeville.
Mrs. Seay is survived by her husband, Robert “Rob” Seay of Cookeville, whom she married Jan. 1, 1977, in Louisville; one daughter, Emily Seay Keenan and husband Josh of Athens, Ohio; one son, Ryan Alan Seay and wife Susan of Nashville, Tennessee; two sisters, Linda Yount of Cookeville and Diana McDuffee of Carrboro, North Carolina; and three grandchildren, J.D. Keenan of Athens and Cooper and Crawford Seay, both of Nashville.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Keith Inman and Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kids and Preschool Ministry at Stevens Street Baptist Church, 327 W. Stevens Street, Cookeville, TN 38501 or to the Kids 1st Ministry of First Baptist Church, 203 South Fourth St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Wilkerson
Patricia Wilkerson, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully at her residence on Monday, July 26, 2021.
She was born May 14, 1937, in Hickman County, Kentucky, to Ross and Gladys Hayden Wooley. She retired from food services at Murray State University, and was a member of Coldwater Baptist Church. She loved her family and her beloved pet, Chewy, but most importantly, she loved the Lord.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Wilkerson.
Patricia is survived by a son, Keith Wilkerson and wife Pamela of Hardin; a daughter, Debra Parker of Murray; a brother, Thomas Wooley and wife Wanda of Mayfield; three sisters, Sarah Cunningham, Judy Pillow and Rita Breedlove, all of Lone Oak; seven grandchildren, Kim Bazzell (Billie), Brandy Ellis, Jack Ellis, Misty Ellis, Celina Burris, Derick Wilkerson and Shane Wilkerson; 18 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Larry Salmon officiating. Burial will follow in Bazzell Cemetery. Pallbearers include Ross Elkins, Brian Elkins, Austin Elkins, Derick Wilkerson, Jacky Ellis and Zachary Ellis. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the funeral home, and from 8 a.m. until the service hour Friday, July 30, 2021.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Mella Jeneene McBee
Mella Jeneene McBee, 85, of Lynnville, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was a member of the R.L.D.S. Church in Tri City, and a retired employee of the Kentucky School System.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Dale McBee; one brother, Rodney Newsome; one sister, Joetta Carroll; and her parents, Onyx and Obera Watkins Newsome.
Mrs. McBee is survived by one son, Jimmy D. (Lynn) McBee of Murray; two daughters, Beverly (Jeff) Dublin and Debbie (Keeter) Cates, both of Lynnville; one sister, Joy (Garry) Watson of Golo; four grandchildren, Justin (Amy) McBee of Mayfield, Jeremy Dublin of Lynnville, Nichole (Phillip) Kiefner of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Megan (Francisco) Vazquez of Murray; and four great-grandchildren, Brennan, Bailey, Braylan and Cate.
A private family service will be held at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Entombment will follow in Mayfield Memory Gardens Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mayfield Graves County Animal Shelter, 500 N. 12th Street, Mayfield, KY 42066.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Gwen Jenkins
Gwen Jenkins, 69, of Grand Rivers, Kentucky, formerly of Cadiz, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Born March 9, 1952, in Murray, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Omar Jenkins and Charlene Evans Jenkins.
She retired from Fulton Independent Schools where she served as a school psychologist and guidance counselor for many years, and was a member of Westside Baptist Church in Murray. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, the companionship of her beloved cats, and especially spending time with her family and grandchildren who adored her as their "Meme".
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Leslie Wyatt Watkins; a brother, Darrell Jenkins; and two sisters, Teresa Jenkins Maddox and Charlotte Jenkins Hamm.
Mrs. Jenkins is survived by a daughter, Stacy Walker of Grand Rivers; and four grandchildren, Eva Gabrielle Watkins, Chelliney Brooklyn Faith Watkins, Marty Dylan Watkins and Elliott Gayle Gary.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz with Rob Ison officiating. Burial will follow in Barnett Cemetery in Murray. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the funeral home.
Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz is in charge of arrangements.
Joette Suiter Smothermon
Joette Suiter Smothermon, 93, of Frankfort, Kentucky, died peacefully Saturday, July 24, 2021, at her home in Morning Pointe Senior Living Residence.
She was born in Lynn Grove in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Myrtle Burk and Thomas Huie Suiter.
She graduated from Lynn Grove High School and married her sweetheart Eugene on June 5, 1947 in Union City, Tennessee. They started their family together in Murray with two children before moving to Madisonville for nine years and two additional children. In 1962, the family relocated to Frankfort and she devoted herself to her children and church before beginning a career in state government. She retired from the State of Kentucky Division of Disability Determination in 1988. She was a faithful member of the Frankfort First United Methodist Church, Variety Circle and the Chapel Sunday school class. She volunteered in the church office and at the Methodist Home in Versailles. She enjoyed playing cards, watching wildlife and outings with her church groups. She was noted for her devotion to her family and a resilience that carried both them and her through several physical setbacks.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Radford Smothermon and an infant son, David
Mrs. Smothermon is survived by one son, Richard (Sally); three daughters, Pam (Al) Wink, Lori (Don Jr.) Hamm, all of Frankfort, and Sharon (Randall) Stevens of Mt. Vernon; two sisters, Evon Kelley and Beauton (G.T.) Brandon, both of Murray; eight grandchildren, Brad Smothermon of Las Vegas, Nevada, Wes (Kara) Smothermon of Frankfort, Matt (Tanya) Smothermon of Shelbyville, BJ (Ashley) Wink of Woodbury, New Jersey, Sammie Jo Rowe of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jennifer (Doug) Fowler of Charlotte North Carolina, Bobbi (Ryan) Sherman of Portland, Oregon, and Mackenzie Hamm of Louisville; and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Frankfort with Tonya Kenner officiating. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, in South Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Calloway County. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and sons-in-law.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the church.
Flowers are welcome or contributions to her memory may be made to First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 211 Washington Street, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Online condolences may be left at ljtfuneralhome.com.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home of Frankfort is in charge of arrangements.
Terry Sills
Terry M. Sills, 87, of Paducah, Kentucky, died at 8:12 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
James L. Pierceall
James L. Pierceall, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
FUNERAL NOTICE
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home in Frankfort
Joette Suiter Smotherman
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at First United Methodist Church in Frankfort.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, in South Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Murray.