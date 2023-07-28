Rita M. Shelton
Rita M. Shelton, 76, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Aug. 7, 1946, in Henry County, Tennessee, to Travis “Jim” Merrell and Cecil (Wilson) Merrell.
She retired after 31 years at Murray State University after 31 years, serving as a secretary in the Business Administration Department. She was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Henry County, Tennessee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Phillip Nored.
Mrs. Shelton is survived by her husband, Kenneth Shelton of Puryear, whom, she married Aug. 30, 1974, in Stewart County, Tennessee; one son, Heath Shelton and wife Ronda of Hazel; one sister, Carolyn Nored of Paris, Tennessee; and four grandchildren, Austen Shelton and wife Chloe of Nashville, Tennessee, Jesse Walker-Shelton, Wyatt Shelton and Sydney Shelton, all of Hazel.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Steve Davis and Jordan Roach officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shady Grove Cemetery Fund, % Carolyn Nored, 975 Jim Merrill Road, Paris, TN 38242.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
David ‘Chip’ Furches
David “Chip” Furches, 63, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born Jan. 28, 1960, in Apopka, Florida.
He was a graduate of Murray State University with a B.S. in agriculture and retired from Briggs & Stratton.
Chip was a friend to everyone he met and enjoyed many activities like spending time by the pool, going to “numbers club” for lunch, hosting bonfires, sailing on the lake, horseback riding and dancing to live music. At home, he loved looking for the best blackberry patches, taking “woods walks” by the creek, playing his guitar and writing songs, working on a log cabin he was building for his grandchildren and was always reading a book.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Furches, and a brother-in-law, Bill David Wilson.
Chip is survived by his wife, Sheila Furches of Hazel, whom he married May 31, 1986 in Murray; his mother, Jeanette Paschall Furches of Murray; two daughters, Ginny Garner and husband A.J. of Paducah and Emma Furches and Seth Lee of Hazel; two sisters, Leslie Furches of Hazel and Leigh Furches and husband Bill Shelton of Murray; two brothers, Vince Furches and wife Kay of Hazelton, Pennsylvania, and Clay Furches and wife Kaiti Slater of Murray; and two grandchildren, Luka Garner and Iris Garner, both of Paducah.
A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the 641 Bar-N-Grill, 10960 US-641, Puryear, TN 38251.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to the Arbor Day Foundation, 211 North 12th St., Lincoln, NE 68508.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Blakely
Mrs. Shirley Blakely, 65, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 with her loving family by her side.
Shirley was born on May 7, 1958 in Greensboro, GA to the late James and Allene Durham Callaway. Mrs. Blakely and her husband are members at Hardin Baptist Church where she was very involved with the food pantry, clothes closet as well as the meal ministry. Many of Shirley's fondest memories are when she and her husband, Ronny, spent time with their kids at Disney World. She also enjoyed vacationing in Gatlinburg as well as Paradise Island, Bahamas. She was also an avid gardener and loved to bake for her family. Mrs. Blakley was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Those preceding her in death include her parents; a sister, Cathy Lynn Lyles and a grandson, Seth Miller.
Left to cherish many wonderful memories include her husband of 49 years, Mr. Ronny Blakely of Murray; a son, Michael Blakely (Angela) of Almo; a daughter, Kristie Freeman (William) of Benton; two brothers, Tim Callaway (Andrea) of Warthen, GA, Todd Callaway (Tammy) of Union Point, GA. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren, Jessica York (Dustin) of Benton, Dylan Freeman (Emily) of Hardin, Tyler Blakely (Baleigh) of Benton, Kara Freeman (Trey) of Benton, Blake Strader (Sarah) of Benton, Bailey Strader of Benton, Jeffrey Krauss (Shannon) of Port Saint Luca, FL, Jonathan Krauss (Hannah) of Murray and 11 great grandchildren, Braxton, Jackson, Weston, Everleigh, Bennett, Waylon, Lilly, Cole, Ayden, Chevelle, Remington.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Shirley Blakely is set for 2 pm on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. Ricky Cunningham will officiate and burial will follow at Hardin Baptist Cemetery. Her family welcomes visitors from 5 pm - 8 pm on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at the funeral home and Friday, July 28, 2023 from 12 pm - 2 pm.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Murray Calloway County Regional Cancer Center, 204 South 9th Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Shirley Blakely by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
John Tommy Phillips
John Tommy Phillips, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray
Shirley Blakely
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Hardin Baptist Cemetery.
————————————————————————————————
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Rita M. Shelton
The funeral service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens.
David ‘Chip’ Furches
A memorial service is at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the 641 Bar-N-Grill in Puryear, Tennessee.