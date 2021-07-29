Virginia Catherine ‘Kitty’ Hays
Virginia Catherine “Kitty” Hays of Ely, Nevada, died peacefully Friday, May 14, 2021 at Mountain West Medical Center in Tooele, Utah.
She was born Jan.1, 1929, in Kirksey, Kentucky, to Porter Brown Hays and Bessie Mae Ezell Hays.
She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Murray State University. She taught and inspired students in art and English first in Elko County, then White Pine County, from 1954 until her retirement in 1984. She joined the White Pine Chapter of Retired Public Employees of Nevada (RPEN) in 1987, tirelessly advocating for and protecting retiree benefits until 2018. She held every chapter position, most for multiple terms, and often served on state committees. She was the recipient of the Pat Fladager Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017, the RPEN’s highest recognition.
She was also honored for her work on behalf of Delta Kappa Gamma, an honorary society of women educators who are committed to excellence in education.
Kitty enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and was a naturally gifted artist. Her passion was painting, but she enjoyed designing and executing themes for the events for which she was involved. She also worked with arts in the community, supervising the landscaping, seasonal and performance decorations for Ely’s Centennial Building, a National Historic Site. When asked about life, her feisty answer was always “life is too short to fold your underwear” which she delivered with a straight and solemn face, leaving everyone around her in stitches.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Curtis and Bob Hays, and lifelong friend, Minnis A. Alderman.
Kitty is survived by her sister, Anna F. Redden of Waco, Kentucky, and many nieces and nephews, greats and great-greats.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Murray City Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to White Pine Critter Fix, 371 E Madison Ave, Ely, NV 89301-2219, and expressions of sympathy may be mailed to Anna F. Redden, P.O. Box 598, Richmond, KY 40476.
Terry M. Sills
Terry M. Sills, 87, of Paducah, Kentucky, died at 8:12 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at his residence.
He was a Baptist minister, a member of West End Baptist Church of Paducah, pastored several area churches, and was the director of missions for Blood River Baptist Association.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Willodene Sills; parents, Terry L. and Trentie Nell Waller Sills; a son, Stephen Douglas Sills; and a sister, Martha Swanson.
Mr. Sills is survived by two daughters, Laura Paschall and husband Mark of Murray and Terri Fitch and husband Bryan of Herrin, Illinois; one brother, Joe D. Sills of Rockledge, Florida; four grandchildren, Tara Sills of St. Louis, Missouri, Jill (Joshua) Clark of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Mark Austin Paschall of Hazel and Amanda Paschall of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah. A second visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Sinking Spring Cemetery in Murray with Jordan Roach and Monte Hodges officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Gideons International, Paducah South Camp, P.O. Box 3232, Paducah, KY 42002-3232, or Sinking Spring Cemetery, c/o Mark Paschall, 1434 Billy Paschall Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Deborah ‘Debbie’ C. Seay
Deborah “Debbie” C. Seay, 65, of Cookeville, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville, Tennessee.
She was born May 23, 1956, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Samuel L. Chesser and Virginia S. Chesser, who preceded her in death.
She was the former director of Mother’s Day Out Preschool at First Baptist Church in Murray. She had a passion and love for children and was always active in children’s ministry. She was a member of the Stevens Street Baptist Church in Cookeville.
Mrs. Seay is survived by her husband, Robert “Rob” Seay of Cookeville, whom she married Jan. 1, 1977, in Louisville; one daughter, Emily Seay Keenan and husband Josh of Athens, Ohio; one son, Ryan Alan Seay and wife Susan of Nashville, Tennessee; two sisters, Linda Yount of Cookeville and Diana McDuffee of Carrboro, North Carolina; and three grandchildren, J.D. Keenan of Athens and Cooper and Crawford Seay, both of Nashville.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Keith Inman and Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kids and Preschool Ministry at Stevens Street Baptist Church, 327 W. Stevens Street, Cookeville, TN 38501 or to the Kids 1st Ministry of First Baptist Church, 203 South Fourth St., Murray, KY 42071.
Patricia Wilkerson
Patricia Wilkerson, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully at her residence on Monday, July 26, 2021. She was born May 14, 1937, in Hickman County, Kentucky, to Ross and Gladys Hayden Wooley. She retired from food services at Murray State University, and was a member of Coldwater Baptist Church. She loved her family and her beloved pet, Chewy, but most importantly, she loved the Lord.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Wilkerson.
Patricia is survived by a son, Keith Wilkerson and wife Pamela of Hardin; a daughter, Debra Parker of Murray; a brother, Thomas Wooley and wife Wanda of Mayfield; three sisters, Sarah Cunningham, Judy Pillow and Rita Breedlove, all of Lone Oak; seven grandchildren, Kim Bazzell (Billie), Brandy Ellis, Jack Ellis, Misty Ellis, Celina Burris, Derick Wilkerson and Shane Wilkerson; 18 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Larry Salmon officiating. Burial will follow in Bazzell Cemetery. Pallbearers include Ross Elkins, Brian Elkins, Austin Elkins, Derick Wilkerson, Jacky Ellis and Zachary Ellis. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the funeral home, and from 8 a.m. until the service hour Friday, July 30, 2021.
Mella Jeneene McBee
Mella Jeneene McBee, 85, of Lynnville, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was a member of the R.L.D.S. Church in Tri City, and a retired employee of the Kentucky School System.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Dale McBee; one brother, Rodney Newsome; one sister, Joetta Carroll; and her parents, Onyx and Obera Watkins Newsome.
Mrs. McBee is survived by one son, Jimmy D. (Lynn) McBee of Murray; two daughters, Beverly (Jeff) Dublin and Debbie (Keeter) Cates, both of Lynnville; one sister, Joy (Garry) Watson of Golo; four grandchildren, Justin (Amy) McBee of Mayfield, Jeremy Dublin of Lynnville, Nichole (Phillip) Kiefner of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Megan (Francisco) Vazquez of Murray; and four great-grandchildren, Brennan, Bailey, Braylan and Cate.
A private family service will be held at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Entombment will follow in Mayfield Memory Gardens Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mayfield Graves County Animal Shelter, 500 N. 12th Street, Mayfield, KY 42066.
Gwen Jenkins
Gwen Jenkins, 69, of Grand Rivers, Kentucky, formerly of Cadiz, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Born March 9, 1952, in Murray, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Omar Jenkins and Charlene Evans Jenkins.
She retired from Fulton Independent Schools where she served as a school psychologist and guidance counselor for many years, and was a member of Westside Baptist Church in Murray. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, the companionship of her beloved cats, and especially spending time with her family and grandchildren who adored her as their "Meme".
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Leslie Wyatt Watkins; a brother, Darrell Jenkins; and two sisters, Teresa Jenkins Maddox and Charlotte Jenkins Hamm.
Mrs. Jenkins is survived by a daughter, Stacy Walker of Grand Rivers; and four grandchildren, Eva Gabrielle Watkins, Chelliney Brooklyn Faith Watkins, Marty Dylan Watkins and Elliott Gayle Gary.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz with Rob Ison officiating. Burial will follow in Barnett Cemetery in Murray. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the funeral home.
Wade R. Campbell
Wade R. Campbell, 68, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Kathy Adams
Kathy Adams, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
