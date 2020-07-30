Pamela Jones
Pamela Jones, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Jan. 25, 1944, in Murray, to J.D. Outland and Mable Andrus Outland.
She retired from Mattel and was a member of Union Ridge United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda Paschall; a son, Allen Wayne Paschall; a sister, Pamela Walters; and her brother, Kenny Outland.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband, Clarence Wayne Jones; three stepdaughters, Teresa Joyce and husband Charles and Betty Phillips and husband Steve, all of Benton, and Tammy Hicks and husband Teddy of Murray; two stepsons, Keith Jones and wife Cameron and Kenneth Jones, all of Murray; 16 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Union Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery with David Garrett officiating. Burial will follow. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Union Ridge United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 734, Benton, KY 42025.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jan Alice Weatherford Cooper
Jan Alice Weatherford Cooper, 84, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born July 29, 1936, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Finis Sells Weatherford and Thelma Louise Provine Weatherford Outland.
She was a retired office worker at Primary Care Medical Center.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Wildy Cooper; a sister, Jo Eva Weatherford McDougal; a brother, Jimmy Weatherford; and two grandsons, Jerry Wade Birdsong and James Cooper Wilson.
Mrs. Cooper is survived by three daughters, Lou Ann Birdsong of Kirksey, Janna Schroader and husband Richard of Hazel and Tina Wilson of Murray; a sister, Nancy Weatherford Miller of Murray; a brother, Max Weatherford and wife Marilyn of Murray; six grandchildren, Amanda Coles and husband Chris, Matthew Chadwick and wife Kelsey, Corey Birdsong, Kristin Thompson and husband Joshua, McKaylon Henson and husband Hunter and Casey Wilson; and seven great-grandchildren, Allyson Coles, Corbin Birdsong, Dava Chadwick, Talynne Thompson, Lynnlee Coles, Daphne Chadwick and Riley Henson.
A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Keith Allred officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. July 31, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Moses Basket of Calloway County, ℅ Kaylee Wilson, 465 Washington Drive, Almo, KY 42020.
Lemuel T. Blanton
Lemuel T. Blanton, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Sept. 20, 1958, in Murray to Luke Blanton and Virginia Stubblefield Blanton.
He worked as an auto body detailer and was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church. He was a 1977 graduate of Murray High School and a member of the Murray High School Track Hall of Fame.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Gladys Partee, Ruthie Patrick and Virginia Milliken; and four brothers, L.V. Blanton, Junior Blanton, Charles Blanton and Johnny Blanton.
Mr. Blanton is survived by three daughters, Marquette Foster-Vaughn and husband Christopher of Texas, Kaycee Carman of Mayfield and Kalisha Belcher and fiancé Jeffrey Teague of Murray; one son, Marcellus Foster of Murray; three sisters, Jorine Kinley and husband J.L. of Murray, Jenny Belvet of North Carolina and Mammie Foster of Murray; one brother, Eugene Blanton and wife Vernita of Murray; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
