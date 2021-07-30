Thomas Rendek
Thomas Rendek, 57, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his home.
He was born Sept. 25, 1963, to John and Shirley Drinkard Rendek, who preceded him in death.
He graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest High School in Lenexa, Kansas. He was an avid foodie and loved to cook for his family. He had a passion for music and playing guitar. He retired from the Murray Independent School District in 2019 as Director of Pupil Personnel.
Tom is survived by his wife, Kara Rendek of Murray; a daughter, Alixandria Orrick and husband AJ of Overland Park, Kansas; stepdaughters, Ashly Thompson and husband Ryan and Cydney Clere, all of Murray; a brother, Steve Rendek and wife Jennifer of Houston, Texas; seven grandchildren, Isabella, Emma, Carson, Cameron, Hannah, Henlee and Oaklin; and three nieces, Sophia, Gabriella and Tatiana.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kathy Adams
Kathy Adams, 68, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born March 9, 1953, in Benton, Kentucky, to Johnny and Wanda Jones Keeling.
She retired from Sportable Scoreboards in Murray, and she was a member of Palestine United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret Ann Keeling.
Mrs. Adams is survived by her husband, Frankie Adams, of Dexter, whom she married June 14, 1980, at Palestine United Methodist Church; two daughters, Ashley Adams of Murray and Amanda Adams of Dexter; one sister, Sharon Gossum and husband David of Benton; one brother, Johnny Keith Keeling and fiancé Pam McClain of Benton; one brother-in-law, Donnie Adams of Dexter; two sisters-in-law, Marion Mattingly and husband Joe of Trenton and Sharion Meloan and husband Ross of Murray; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with David Allbritten, Richard Burkeen and Robert McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Palestine Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Kentucky/West Virginia Chapter, 1941 Bishop Lane, Suite 108, Louisville, KY 40218, or to the American Stroke Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Wade R. Campbell
Wade R. Campbell, 68, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
He was born Aug. 6, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois, to Willis R. Campbell and Margaret Ostlund Campbell.
He retired from the state of Kentucky in the highway department, and was of Methodist faith. In addition, he was a Freemason.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Georgeann Sanders, and one brother, Kyle Campbell.
Mr. Campbell is survived by one brother, Dr. John Campbell and wife Sharon of Orange Beach, Alabama; one brother-in-law, Dennis Sanders of New Concord; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Stahler officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry L. Beane
Jerry L. Beane, 79, of Paris, Tennessee, died Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Henry County Medical Center Emergency Room.
He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Troy Beane and Mary Lynville Beane.
He worked as a barber at Bold and Beautiful of Camden for a number of years, afterwards, running his own shop in Henry. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve.
On Sept. 25, 1964, he married Barbara Anne Smith Beane and she preceded him in death on Feb. 10, 2011.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Teddy and Aleta Beane.
Mr. Beane is survived by his daughter, Tisha L. Beane of Jackson, Tennessee; his son, Jerry "Hoss" Beane of Paris; grandchildren, Skye Beane, Ashley (Doug) Brockwell, Katarina Krezinski, Nikita Floyd, Dakota (Kevin) Guffey and Matthew Osburn; great-grandchildren, Hunter Cannon, Ryleigh Kovacs, Heidi Beane, Isabel Williams, Daisy Brockwell, Mason Brockwell, Kiefer Garrison, Teisha Bobo, Khloe Krezinski, Journey Krezinski, Kaylee Floyd, Lyrica Floyd, Madalynn Guffey, Ana'Leigh Guffey, Carson Osburn and Oliver Osburn; special friend, Joan Morgan; his best friend, FOXY; and several nieces, nephews and other family members.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021, at McEvoy Funeral Home with Wilbur Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Family will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at McEvoy Funeral Home in Paris and after 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, until the service hour.
McEvoy Funeral Home of Paris is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia Catherine ‘Kitty’ Hays
Virginia Catherine “Kitty” Hays of Ely, Nevada, died peacefully Friday, May 14, 2021 at Mountain West Medical Center in Tooele, Utah.
She was born Jan.1, 1929, in Kirksey, Kentucky, to Porter Brown Hays and Bessie Mae Ezell Hays.
She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Murray State University. She taught and inspired students in art and English first in Elko County, then White Pine County, from 1954 until her retirement in 1984. She joined the White Pine Chapter of Retired Public Employees of Nevada (RPEN) in 1987, tirelessly advocating for and protecting retiree benefits until 2018. She held every chapter position, most for multiple terms, and often served on state committees. She was the recipient of the Pat Fladager Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017, the RPEN’s highest recognition.
She was also honored for her work on behalf of Delta Kappa Gamma, an honorary society of women educators who are committed to excellence in education.
Kitty enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and was a naturally gifted artist. Her passion was painting, but she enjoyed designing and executing themes for the events for which she was involved. She also worked with arts in the community, supervising the landscaping, seasonal and performance decorations for Ely’s Centennial Building, a National Historic Site. When asked about life, her feisty answer was always “life is too short to fold your underwear” which she delivered with a straight and solemn face, leaving everyone around her in stitches.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Curtis and Bob Hays, and lifelong friend, Minnis A. Alderman.
Kitty is survived by her sister, Anna F. Redden of Waco, Kentucky, and many nieces and nephews, greats and great-greats.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Murray City Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to White Pine Critter Fix, 371 E Madison Ave, Ely, NV 89301-2219, and expressions of sympathy may be mailed to Anna F. Redden, P.O. Box 598, Richmond, KY 40476.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Terry M. Sills
Terry M. Sills, 87, of Paducah, Kentucky, died at 8:12 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at his residence.
He was a Baptist minister, a member of West End Baptist Church of Paducah, pastored several area churches, and was the director of missions for Blood River Baptist Association.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Willodene Sills; parents, Terry L. and Trentie Nell Waller Sills; a son, Stephen Douglas Sills; and a sister, Martha Swanson.
Mr. Sills is survived by two daughters, Laura Paschall and husband Mark of Murray and Terri Fitch and husband Bryan of Herrin, Illinois; one brother, Joe D. Sills of Rockledge, Florida; four grandchildren, Tara Sills of St. Louis, Missouri, Jill (Joshua) Clark of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Mark Austin Paschall of Hazel and Amanda Paschall of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah. A second visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Sinking Spring Cemetery in Murray with Jordan Roach and Monte Hodges officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Gideons International, Paducah South Camp, P.O. Box 3232, Paducah, KY 42002-3232, or Sinking Spring Cemetery, c/o Mark Paschall, 1434 Billy Paschall Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Charles Dale Enoch
Charles Dale Enoch, 63, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
