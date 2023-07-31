Rita M. Shelton
Rita M. Shelton, 76, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Aug. 7, 1946, in Henry County, Tennessee, to Travis “Jim” Merrell and Cecil (Wilson) Merrell.
She retired after 31 years at Murray State University after 31 years, serving as a secretary in the Business Administration Department. She was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Henry County, Tennessee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Phillip Nored.
Mrs. Shelton is survived by her husband, Kenneth Shelton of Puryear, whom, she married Aug. 30, 1974, in Stewart County, Tennessee; one son, Heath Shelton and wife Ronda of Hazel; one sister, Carolyn Nored of Paris, Tennessee; and four grandchildren, Austen Shelton and wife Chloe of Nashville, Tennessee, Jesse Walker-Shelton, Wyatt Shelton and Sydney Shelton, all of Hazel.
The funeral service was at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jordan Roach and Jimmy Stairs officiating. Burial followed in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shady Grove Cemetery Fund, % Carolyn Nored, 975 Jim Merrill Road, Paris, TN 38242.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Fannie McClard Williams
Mrs. Fannie McClard Williams, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born Jan. 15, 1934, in Calloway County, Kentucky to Boyce McClard and Velma Hopkins McClard.
She taught third grade at Calvert City Elementary and later worked at the Gary Post Tribune in Gary, Indiana as a secretary. She was of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Williams, who passed away Nov. 16, 2001; one brother, Dwain McClard; two sisters-in-law, Geraldine McClard and Carol McClard; and one nephew, Mitch McClard.
Mrs. Williams is survived by two brothers, Terry McClard and wife Janice and Gary McClard, all of Murray; two nieces, Angela Hunt of Warner Robins, Georgia and Marti McClard of Knoxville, Tennessee; two nephews, Mark McClard of Murray and Brian McClard of Hazel; three great-nieces, Kirstie Ashcraft of Murray, Julia McClard of Murray and Hannah Hunt of New York; and three great-nephews, Brent McClard, Jonathan McClard and Liam McClard, all of Hazel.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Joel Frizzel officiating. Burial will follow in Ledbetter Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Billy J. McLaren
Billy J. McLaren, 50, of Benton, Kentucky, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at Continue CARE Hospital at Baptist Health Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Peggy L. King
Peggy L. King, 65, of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center in Lewisburg, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Servies.