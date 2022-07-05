Clyde Dale Tidwell
Clyde Dale Tidwell, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home.
He was born March 14, 1943, in Murray, Kentucky, to H.L. Tidwell and Bertha Wells Tidwell.
He retired from Mattel after 20 years. He served in the US Army, and was of Church of Christ faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Tidwell, who died June 16, 2022; and one son, Steve Tidwell.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Murray City Cemetery with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow. No public visitation will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
