Jerry Weaver
Jerry Weaver, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 5 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Jack Wylie Brown
Jack Wylie Brown, 98, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born July 25, 1921, in Caldwell County, Kentucky, to George Wylie and Laura Lester Brown.
He was a member of Central Presbyterian Church in Princeton. He was a decorated war veteran, and retired after 27 years as a U.S.Army officer. While serving in the military, he was a member of the CID specializing in the use of the lie detector. He was instrumental in introducing the lie detector into the court system. Upon his military retirement, he owned and operated a security firm in South Carolina.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Hopper Brown, and three brothers, George, Robert and Marlon Brown.
Mr. Brown is survived by one son, Wylie Brown and wife Nikky of Atlanta, Georgia; two daughters, Becki Reed and husband Charles and Susan Mullane and husband Fred, all of Murray; grandchildren Amy Seltsam (Patrick) of Dayton, Ohio, Jon Wilson of Murray, Beth Wilson of Atlanta, Jason Reed (Becky) of Murray, Christopher Barth of Clinton, South Carolina, Taylor Barth (Nora) of Murray and Cameron Barth (Shelby) of Nashville, Tennessee; great-grandchildren Jack, Ryan and Anna Cate Seltsam of Dayton, Ohio, Emily Reed of Murray and Mae Barth of Nashville; one brother, John H. Brown (Bonnie) of Princeton; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services, for family only due to COVID-19, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Eddy Creek Cemetery in Princeton.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or to Central Presbyterian Church, 206 W Main St., Princeton, KY 42445.
Morgan Funeral Home of Princeton is in charge of arrangements.
Donald L. Watkins
Donald L. Watkins, 63, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Tammy Denham
Tammy Denham, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 11:05 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
O. T. Stalls
O. T. Stalls, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, currently living in Fort Worth, Texas, died Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Morgan Funeral Home of Princeton
Jack Wylie Brown
A family graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Eddy Creek Cemetery in Princeton.