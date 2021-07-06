Gary W. Jones
Gary W. Jones, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully surrounded by his family at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
He was born Oct. 29, 1944, in Crockett County, Tennessee, in the family home of Noble Wood and Josie Lee Jones.
He graduated from Hamlett Robertson High School in Crockett Mills, Tennessee, and from the University of Tennessee at Martin with a bachelor of science degree in agriculture. Following graduation, he began his 33-year career with Southern States serving as manager at the Princeton, Greenville and Murray retail locations. He also was Regional Feed Supervisor in Madisonville.
Active in his Baptist faith, currently at First Baptist Church of Murray, he served as deacon in Princeton, Greenville and Murray. He also taught in the children and youth Sunday school departments, was a Royal Ambassador leader and served on various church committees.
While fishing, hunting and traveling were Gary’s interests, his three granddaughters were a joy in his life, and he loved attending their activities or sharing his special stories with them while sitting in the backyard swing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Marie Jones, and one brother-in-law, Edward Proctor.
Gary is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy Adams Jones; his daughter, Laura Coleman and husband Trevor of New Concord; his son, Greg Jones and wife April of Gallatin, Tennessee; and three granddaughters, Lindsey Morgan and husband Kyle of Murray, Madelyn Coleman of New Concord and Sydney Jones of Gallatin. He is also survived by two brothers, Durwood Jones and wife Yvonne, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, and Ken Jones and wife Betty of Alamo, Tennessee; one sister, Frances Proctor of Bells, Tennessee; one sister-in-law, Jennifer Snider of Martin, Tennessee; one brother-in-law, Randy Adams and wife Beth of Martin; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial followed in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Baptist Church Murray, Family Life Center, 203 South Fourth St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Maryann Pavlick
Maryann Pavlick, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, went to her heavenly home Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Spring Creek Post Acute Care & Rehabilitation in Murray.
She was born March 18, 1932, in Downers Grove, Illinois, to Robert and Ruth Kube.
She earned her bachelor's degree in education from Western Michigan University and went on to earn her master's from Eastern Michigan University. She and her husband, Ed, loved to travel. In their younger years, they visited many places in their travel trailer. She was a profound artist and had a love of watercolor. You could see many of her pieces displayed throughout their home. She loved writing poetry as well and wanted anyone she came across to have a copy. Most importantly, she loved the Lord and lived her life as such. She was a member of the League of Women Voters and Hardin Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Pavlick, who died May 7, 2021.
Maryann is survived by two sons, James Pavlick of Ohio and Robert Pavlick (Amy) of Murray; two daughters, Susie Barrick of San Francisco, California, and LeeAnn Wall (Michael) of Michigan; a sister, Jane Humphrey of Murrells, Inlet, South Carolina; grandchildren, Joshua Gehrke, Jason Gehrke and Lauren Elizabeth Barrick; and five great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Ashley Nicole White
Ashley Nicole White, 21, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Harold Anderson
Harold Anderson, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Marshall County Hospital in Benton, Kentucky.
He was born May 28, 1938, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Willie Lee Anderson and Lorene Eldridge Anderson.
He retired after working for 30 years for the City of Murray, and was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Collins Anderson; one daughter, Linda Miller; one sister, Delois Anderson; two brothers, Otis Anderson and Owen Anderson; one grandchild, Daryl James Michael Miller; and one son-in-law, Roger Dale Anderson.
Mr. Henderson is survived by one daughter, Rita Anderson of Murray; one sister, Edna Perry and husband Jimmy of New Concord; one brother, Rev. Max Anderson and wife Jane of Mayfield; one grandchild, Katrina Rene Miller of Murray; and four great-grandchildren, Madison E. Hall, James Mark Hall, Gavin Miller and Preston James Miller.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Barnett Cemetery with Rev. Max Anderson officiating. There will be no public visitation held prior to the graveside service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Barnett Cemetery Fund, c/o Ricky Stewart, 538 Dowdy Trail, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.