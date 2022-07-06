Marcia Darnell
Mrs. Marcia Darnell, 78, of Dover, TN passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Mrs. Darnell was born on July 30, 1943 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Malcolm and Dorothy Nuss Brown. She earned her Masters in Education from University of Florida. Mrs. Darnell was a retired Spanish and History teacher from Union City School District and was a member of Scott's Grove Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dalton Darnell; two sisters, Jolene Fleming, Sue Austin, in addition to her parents.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include a son, Bearl Darnell and wife, Jennifer of Murray; a granddaughter, Cynthia Marcia Ferguson Darnell and longtime companion, Terry Amrein of Dover.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Scott's Grove Baptist Church. Details will be announced.
Sheryl R. McKinney
Sheryl R. McKinney, 52, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Denise L. Donelson
Denise L. Donelson, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at River Haven Nursing Home in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Virginia Youngblood
Virginia Youngblood, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Dr. James Dale Outland
Dr. James Dale Outland, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.