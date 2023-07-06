Dorothy Mae Cook
Dorothy Mae Cook, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Dec. 11, 1943, in Dearborn, Michigan, to Meredith William “Dub” Henry and Lillie Morelle Stubblefield Henry.
She retired after 40 years of service as a tax preparer and was a member of New Concord Church of Christ. She was also a member of the Calloway County Cooperative Extension Homemakers for 42 years, enjoyed making crafts, and loved to go fishing. She was most proud of being married to the love of her life for 50 years and 7 months.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Wesley Scott Cook.
Mrs. Cook is survived by her husband, Donald Keith Cook, whom she married Nov. 25, 1972, at New Concord Church of Christ; one daughter, LaDawn Cook Hale of Murray; two sons, Timmy Cook and wife Tina of Murray and Brian Cook and wife Sandra of Needville, Texas; one brother, Max Wayne Henry and wife Lana of Paris, Tennessee; one sister, Linda Kay Cole and husband Bob of Spicewood, Texas; four grandchildren, Ashley Cook Smith and husband Steven, Corby Cook, Jackson Hale and Nathan Hale; and three great-grandchildren, Cameron Cook, Cade Cook and Cooper Cook.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Russ Crosswhite officiating. Burial will follow in Hicks Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North 8th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Gary Covey
Gary Covey, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born April 28, 1946, in Pueblo, Colorado, to Vern Edward Covey and Grace Evelyn (Woods) Covey.
He was employed at Jim Adams IGA for 31 years until its closure in 1998. Then, he served as a security guard for Mattel and Pella until his retirement in 2008. He was a member of Locust Grove Baptist Church.
In his early years, Gary enjoyed golfing and hunting. After retirement, he took on the role of chauffeur for his two grandchildren. His most enjoyable times were spent on Friday nights at Ty Holland Stadium watching his grandson play football and his granddaughter cheer for the Murray High Tigers. Although being a father and granddaddy were his most fulfilling purpose in life, he also enjoyed making new friends and talking about fond memories from the past. Those who knew him well knew he would never turn down a good piece of fried chicken or a trip to Chong’s. The friendships were many and each one was cherished.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Sills Covey; in-laws, Lloyd and Margaret Sills; half-brother, Wayne Covey; half-sister, Ruby Evans; and brothers-in-law, Terry O’Brien and James Sills.
Mr. Covey is survived by his daughter, Alesia Irvin and husband Michael of Murray; a sister, Karen O’Brien of O’Fallon, Missouri; two brothers, Jack Covey and wife Benita and Keith Covey and wife Glenda, both of Murray; two grandchildren, Chase Irvin and Hanna Irvin, both of Murray; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Shirley Walston.
No public services will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter, 81 Shelter Lane, Murray, KY 42071.
LaVerne Brandon Holt
LaVerne Brandon Holt, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Dec. 27, 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Roy and Mary Ursela Brandon.
She was compassionate and always enjoyed caring for others. She worked in healthcare services for Benton Hospital (currently Marshall County Hospital) and Western Baptist Hospital (currently Baptist Health Paducah). She also spent many years working as a receptionist for West Kentucky Regional Mental Health in Benton and volunteered at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. She was of Baptist faith and attended Grace Baptist Church in Murray.
LaVerne had a passion for music, especially bluegrass music, and was a very talented musician. She enjoyed playing the guitar, slide guitar, and mandolin with her friends and various groups around the area. Her love for music didn’t stop there. She also loved singing and dancing every opportunity she could. More than anything else, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded by her parents; her husband, Alden “Ray” Holt Jr.; her second husband, Virgil Provine; her first husband, William Jennings; and one brother, Jack Brandon.
LaVerne is survived by her two daughters, Leslie Smith (Steve) of Benton and Lisa Duncan (boyfriend Casey Hill) of Almo; her step-children, Ronna Holt of Texas, Michael Holt (Marilyn) of Murray, and Charles “Chuck” Holt of Murray; her grandchildren, Danielle Smith Tyler (Austin) of Benton, Zack Smith (Linda) of Murray, Alyssa Smith of Benton, and Olivia Duncan of Murray; her step-grandchildren, William Holt and Joshua Holt, both of North Carolina, Jesse Letterman and Sarah Letterman, both of Texas; and two great-grandchildren, Emmanuel Tyler and Mazi Katherine Tyler both of Benton.
The funeral service was at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr in Benton with Alan Miller and Steve Smith officiating. Burial followed in Brooks Chapel Cemeter in Dexter. Visitation was from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Soup for the Soul, 411 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071, or online at soup4thesoul.org.
Russell H. Dawson
Russell H. Dawson, 83, died Friday, June 9, 2023, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
Well known for his stone masonry, Russell leaves a rich legacy of countless stone structures in west Kentucky and beyond, with some projects being enormous and taking years to complete.
Russell was born in 1939 in Michigan and spent much of his childhood at his grandmother’s home in Oakville, Kentucky, in Logan County. He finished his last two years of high school at Logan County before attending Murray State University where he ran track, competing in the mile, half-mile and quarter-mile relay; and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in art. Russell taught high school art in Missouri and Wyoming in the late 1960s. It was after leaving teaching and returning to Murray that Russell, in his 30s, developed a passion for stone masonry and began principally laying stone for a living.
For more than 30 years, Russell assembled massive stone veneers around fireplaces and chimneys and created intricately designed patios, entry ways and retaining walls, many at the homes of private individuals. Each one of Russell’s stone constructions is a unique and original work of art distinguished by his awareness of and appreciation for the physical and aesthetic qualities of rocks.
Russell is survived by a daughter, Charlotte Dawson Overlay of Oakfield, Tennessee; a grandson, Aaron Dawson of Oakfield; a granddaughter, Wynne Dawson of Oakfield; and two brothers, David W. Dawson of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, and James L. Dawson of Fishers, Indiana.
Internment will be at 4 p.m. Thursday July 6, 2023, at St. John’s Episcopal Church Memorial Garden. A reception will follow on the back patio of the Murray Art Guild.
Annette Smith
Mrs. Annette Smith, 85, of Kirksey, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the home of her daughter.
Annette was born on May 18, 1938 in Calloway County to the late Ed and Ruby Walker Kirks.
Mrs. Smith retired from Murray Calloway County Hospital and was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
She was a lady who loved her coffee and a back porch. She had many interests which include camping, fishing, gardening and animals. Annette loved attending church, especially her Sunday school class. More than anything, what she adored most was spending time with her loving family. Mrs. Smith was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband to whom she married on July 13, 1956, Mr. Rondel Smith; a son, Larry Smith; brothers, Edward "Dee" Kirks, Pat Kirks, Tommy Kirks; two sisters, Maddie Jo Ross, Ruth Mills.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include her daughter, Christi Spann (Charles Stanley) of Murray; a sister, Jane Cathey of Murray; grandchildren, Tina Matthew, Selena Robey. Nathan Smith, Mason Spann, Whitney Todd, Rylee Stanley, Destinie Stanley; five great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by a daughter in law, Kathy Todd.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Annette Smith is set for 1 pm on Monday, July 3, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. Martin Severns will officiate and burial will follow at Murray Memorial Gardens. Her family welcomes visitors from 10 am - 1 pm on Monday at the funeral home.
Carol Joyce McClain
Carol Joyce McClain, 57 of Dexter, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023, at River Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation in Paducah, Kentucky.
Born June 25, 1966, in Murray, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Gerald McClain and Joyce Ann (Bishop) Robinson.
She worked as a custodian at South Marshal Middle School and as a cashier at Lewis Service Station in Hardin.
Carol is survived by siblings, Larry Salmon of Benton and Melissa (Thomas Hal) Alexander, of Buchanan, Tennessee; six nephews and one niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Paul McDermott; and a sister, Rita Prater.
No services are planned at this time.
Judith L. Vaughn
Judith L. Vaughn, 75, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at her home.
Natalie Renee Hahs
Natalie Renee Hahs, 24, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Bonifay, Florida.
Weston Sheridan
Weston Sheridan, 19, of Hazel, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Dean Mason Shoemaker
Dean Mason Shoemaker, 52, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
