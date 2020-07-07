Donald Lester Watkins
Donald Lester Watkins, 63, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 16, 1957, in Detroit, Michigan, to James and Helen Vega Watkins.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.
Mr. Watkins is survived by his wife, Sheryl Kendall Watkins of New Concord; a son, Jesse Watkins of Detroit; a stepson, Jesse Parker of Benton; two stepdaughters, Michelle Hammond of Evansville, Indiana, and Rebecca Parker of Benton; two brothers, David Watkins and wife Melissa of Paris, Tennessee, and Ricky Watkins and wife Sandy of Detroit; and seven grandchildren.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Roy Douglas 'Doug' Willoughby
Roy Douglas "Doug" Willoughby, 77, of Martin, Tennessee, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Jackson Madison County Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee.
He owned and operated an auto-detail repair. He was a member of Shepherd's Field Church in Martin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Arlon and Geneva Futrell Willoughby.
Mr. Willoughby is survived by his wife, Jean Willoughby; his children, John Willoughby of Paducah, Charles Willoughby of Tunica, Mississippi, Rebecca Crews of Lexington, Tennessee, and April Curlin of Nashville, Tennessee; his siblings, Wanda (Jacky) Hughes, Linda Chadwick and Dallas (Ladean) Willoughby, all of Murray; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, in Corinth Cemetery #2 near Sharon, Tennessee, with Tim Ary officiating. Family and friends assembled in the cemetery at 12:15 p.m.
Jack Wylie Brown
Jack Wylie Brown, 98, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born July 25, 1921, in Caldwell County, Kentucky, to George Wylie and Laura Lester Brown.
He was a member of Central Presbyterian Church in Princeton. He was a decorated war veteran, and retired after 27 years as a U.S.Army officer. While serving in the military, he was a member of the CID specializing in the use of the lie detector. He was instrumental in introducing the lie detector into the court system. Upon his military retirement, he owned and operated a security firm in South Carolina.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Hopper Brown, and three brothers, George, Robert and Marlon Brown.
Mr. Brown is survived by one son, Wylie Brown and wife Nikky of Atlanta, Georgia; two daughters, Becki Reed and husband Charles and Susan Mullane and husband Fred, all of Murray; grandchildren Amy Seltsam (Patrick) of Dayton, Ohio, Jon Wilson of Murray, Beth Wilson of Atlanta, Jason Reed (Becky) of Murray, Christopher Barth of Clinton, South Carolina, Taylor Barth (Nora) of Murray and Cameron Barth (Shelby) of Nashville, Tennessee; great-grandchildren Jack, Ryan and Anna Cate Seltsam of Dayton, Ohio, Emily Reed of Murray and Mae Barth of Nashville; one brother, John H. Brown (Bonnie) of Princeton; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services, for family only due to COVID-19, were at 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Eddy Creek Cemetery in Princeton.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or to Central Presbyterian Church, 206 W Main St., Princeton, KY 42445.
Ross Wilder
Ross Wilder, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
