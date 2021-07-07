Wanda L. Hartsfield
Wanda L. Hartsfield, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Nov. 5, 1943, in Murray to Roy and Lattice Orr Hartsfield, who preceded her in death.
She was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
Ms. Hartsfield is survived by a brother, Walter Hartsfield of Murray; a sister, Roy Mae Crook of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; a nephew, Kevin Crook of Euless, Texas; nieces, Renee Reynolds (John) of Symrna, Tennessee and Mary Gregory (Jeff) of Murfreesboro; and three great nephews, Trevor Gregory and Ian Gregory, both of Mississippi, and Jonathan Reynolds of Murfreesboro.
Information on visitation is incomplete at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Harold Anderson
Harold Anderson, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Marshall County Hospital in Benton, Kentucky.
He was born May 28, 1938, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Willie Lee Anderson and Lorene Eldridge Anderson.
He retired after working for 30 years for the City of Murray, and was of Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Collins Anderson; one daughter, Linda Miller; one sister, Delois Anderson; two brothers, Otis Anderson and Owen Anderson; one grandchild, Daryl James Michael Miller; and one son-in-law, Roger Dale Anderson.
Mr. Anderson is survived by one daughter, Rita Anderson of Murray; one sister, Edna Perry and husband Jimmy of New Concord; one brother, Rev. Max Anderson and wife Jane of Mayfield; one grandchild, Katrina Rene Miller of Murray; and four great-grandchildren, Madison E. Hall, James Mark Hall, Gavin Miller and Preston James Miller.
A graveside service was at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Barnett Cemetery with Max Anderson officiating. There was no public visitation prior to the graveside service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Barnett Cemetery Fund, c/o Ricky Stewart, 538 Dowdy Trail, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.