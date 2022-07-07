Dr. James Dale ‘J.D.’ Outland
Dr. James Dale, "J.D." Outland of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July, 2022.
He was born Sept. 21, 1932, to Lowell and Pauline Motheral Outland in the Pottertown Community of Calloway County, Kentucky.
A 1951 graduate of Murray High School, he furthered his education by attending Murray State University for three years prior to early acceptance into dental school at The University of Louisville where he was a member of Psi Omega dental fraternity. After graduating dental school in 1958, he opened his office on the second floor of the Bank of Murray and began practicing dentistry on Aug. 4, eventually building his own office on Johnson Blvd. in Murray. Of his 52 years in practice, the last three and one-half years were spent at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville, serving the inmates.
While attending dental school, J. D. found his “Yellow Rose of Texas,” and he and Kay Bodine married on June 28, 1958 in Alta Loma, Texas. They celebrated 64 years together days before his passing.
Dr. Outland was civic-minded and served two terms on the Murray City Council, and also on the Murray Transportation Board. He was also a member of the board of directors for numerous financial institutions. A well-respected and charitable dentist, he was an avid fisherman and licensed pilot. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church, serving as deacon after being ordained at Poplar Springs Baptist Church. He traveled to Brazil in 1990 and 1991, giving his talents in dentistry to the mission field.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Darryl Brown.
Dr. Outland is survived by his wife, Kay Outland of Murray; two daughters, Dr. Julia Outland of Pompano Beach, Florida, and Sharon Brown, R. N. (Leon Wurth) of Lenoir City, Tennessee; one son Dr. David Outland (Candi) of Murray; one sister, Shirley (Dr. Randall) Harper of San Antonio, Texas; and four grandchildren, Ethan (Raquel) Brown and Hewitt (Brooke) Brown, both of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Will Outland and John Outland, both of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Outland Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022. Pallbearers will be Jim Fain, Mike Baker, Dr. David Fitch, John Peck, Paul Motheral and John Motheral. J.T. Lee will be the soloist at the graveside service.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to Red Bird Mission Dental Clinic, 70 Queendale Center, Beverly, KY 40913, in memory of Dr. James D. Outland.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
Virginia Youngblood
Virginia Youngblood, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born Aug. 8, 1927, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Elbert Kendall and Margaret Duke Kendall.
She was a homemaker, and a member of University Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Youngblood; one son, Dennis Youngblood; one daughter-in-law, Donna Youngblood; one sister, Hilda Overby Rudolph; and two brothers, John William Kendall and Earl David Kendall.
Mrs. Youngblood is survived by one son, Richard Youngblood of Murray; one daughter-in-law, Sharon Youngblood of Spring Hill, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Chris Youngblood and wife Beth of Brentwood, Tennessee, Jason Youngblood and wife Mandy of Murray and Sarah Beth Glenn and husband Kevin of Spring Hill; six great-grandchildren, Andrew Youngblood and wife Kelby of Brentwood, Megan Youngblood of Brentwood, Kristen Youngblood of Murray, Cameron Youngblood of Murray, Emma Glenn of Spring Hil and Anna Glenn of Spring Hill; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at noon Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the New Pathways for Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY 42069.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
Denise ‘Dolly’ Lynn Donelson
Denise “Dolly” Lynn Donelson, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at River Haven Nursing Home in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Feb. 8, 1952, in Detroit, Michigan, to Herbert Walker and Hedy Tucker Walker.
She retired after 25 years of working at Boone’s Laundry, and was of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Barry Donelson, and one brother, Jimmy Ray Wilkinson.
Mrs. Donelson is survived by three sons, William Walker of Eddyville, Herbie Barnett and wife Kim of Almo and James Walker and wife Sarah of Houston, Missouri; one sister, Deborah Houston and husband Larry of Murray; eight grandchildren, Kala Phillips, Austin Barnett and wife Kaytlynn, Ashton Barnett, Gage Walker, Avery Barnett, Luke Walker, Seth Walker and Emmi Walker; four great-grandchildren, Brylee Phillips, Emery Barnett, Connor Barnett and Asher Huffine; special friend, Kevin Garland of Murray; and two nieces.
There will be no public service or visitation.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
Dr. Phillip Bruce Niffenegger
A loving husband and father, Dr. Phillip B. Niffenegger, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 12, 2022, with his family by his side.
He born May 8, 1941, in Phoenix, Arizona, to John and Hildegard (neè Finch) Niffenegger. The youngest of three sons, he grew up in South Haven, Michigan.
In 1964, Phil graduated from the University of Michigan with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in business administration. He went on to work at H.J. Heinz Company conducting market research in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. While working at Heinz, he also taught night classes at Robert Morris College, where he discovered his love of teaching. It was during this time that he met Joann Plutis, his wife of 51 years. After earning his Ph.D in business from the University of South Carolina (Columbia) in 1977, Phil moved his family, which now included a young son Eric, to Murray where he began teaching business courses in the College of Business at Murray State University. During his 35-year career at MSU, he taught thousands of students, and retired as a full professor.
During his career, Phil published articles and studies in numerous profession publications with Murray State colleagues, as well as scholars from around the country and the world. In 1978 he accepted a Fullbright Scholarship to the Bristol Polytechnic (now Bristol University) in England where he lived with his family for a year. He returned to Murray State the following year and began to pursue another of his professional passions, video production. He was among the first educators to bring custom, professional instructional videos, that accompanied textbooks, into wide use in the classroom. By 1985, Phil’s company, NiffEd Productions, signed as the exclusive producer of educational videos for the Richard D. Irwin Company, a major publisher of business textbooks.
Phil’s love for his adopted community of Murray was evident in both his generosity and service. He served on the Murray Main Street committee for several years, advising local leaders on the rejuvenation of Murray’s historic court square. Additionally, he often consulted for local businesses by conducting market research and customer satisfaction surveys. He frequently hired recent graduates and graduate students from his program to run the studies, process data and report the findings with recommendations to local businesses, thus giving these students valuable real work experience in their field, while helping businesses to improve their marketing programs.
Also in the 1980s, Phil helped to establish the Thai Student Union at Murray State. This community helped offer local support and foster camaraderie for students attending a university in a foreign country. He once traveled to Thailand with several students.
Phil loved music and technology and filled all of the spaces in which he dwelt with music and light. This helped influence his son, Eric, to take up the drums as his instrument of choice, on way to becoming a professional musician.
In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Niffenegger, and his Aunt Eleanor and Uncle Ashley of Arkansas.
Phil is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, James and Joyce Niffenegger of Sarasota, Florida; his wife, Joann Plutis Niffenegger of Murray; and his son Eric and daughter-in-law Nicole Winter of Chicago, Illinois. Additionally, he is survived by many nieces and nephews who truly loved their “Uncle Phil.”
A celebration of Phil’s life is planned for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the Greek Icarian Club in Verona, Pennsylvania.
Donations in Phil’s name are welcomed to the United Way of Murray/Calloway County, and the Humane Society of Calloway County.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
Marcia Darnell
Mrs. Marcia Darnell, 78, of Dover, TN passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Mrs. Darnell was born on July 30, 1943 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Malcolm and Dorothy Nuss Brown. She earned her Masters in Education from University of Florida. Mrs. Darnell was a retired Spanish and History teacher from Union City School District and was a member of Scott's Grove Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dalton Darnell; two sisters, Jolene Fleming, Sue Austin, in addition to her parents.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include a son, Bearl Darnell and wife, Jennifer of Murray; a granddaughter, Cynthia Marcia Ferguson Darnell and longtime companion, Terry Amrein of Dover.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Scott's Grove Baptist Church. Details will be announced.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Marcia Darnell by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Max Herndon
Max Herndon, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.