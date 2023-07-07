Dean Mason Shoemaker
Dean Mason Shoemaker, 52, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Oct. 9, 1970, in Murray, Kentucky. He was of Church of Christ faith and was a US Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Shoemaker, and one brother, Thomas “Marty” Harper.
Dean is survived by his mother, Peggy Wilson Shoemaker of Murray; two daughters, Jade Vaughn and husband Caleb of Paducah and Tori Ford of Benton; one son, Gabriel Shoemaker and wife Elaina Rose of Austin, Texas; one sister, Lisa Shoemaker of Murray; and one grandchild, Finneas Cole Shoemaker of Austin.
A memorial visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar St., Suite A, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Judith Loraine Vaughn
Judith Loraine Vaughn, 75, of Dexter, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at her home.
She was born Dec. 23, 1947, in Granite City, Illinois, to Raymond and Nellie McKinney Holt.
She retired as a nurse for WATCH, Inc. in Murray. She was a member of Bethel Fellowship Church.
Judy loved gardening and reading, but what she loved most was spending time with her family. She was loved dearly and will be missed by many.
Those preceding her in death include her parents; sisters, Amber Mansker, Betty Holt, Carol Barrett and Dorothy Wagoner; and brothers, Ray Holt Jr., Jack Holt, Charles Holt and Richard Holt.
Judy is survived by her three sons, Sean Vaughn (Amy) of Mayfield, Jeremy Vaughn (Emma) of Cadiz and Nick (Jennifer) of Farmington, Missouri; brothers, Douglas Holt and David Holt (Cynthia); sisters, Debbie Hale (Phil), Brenda Richardson, Becky Thompson and Sherry Holt, all of Murray; four grandchildren, Olivia McClure, Aaron Vaughn, Tobias Vaughn and James Vaughn; and a sister-in-law, Carol Kinsey Holt.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, with Eric Kelleher officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy Mae Cook
Dorothy Mae Cook, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Dec. 11, 1943, in Dearborn, Michigan, to Meredith William “Dub” Henry and Lillie Morelle Stubblefield Henry.
She retired after 40 years of service as a tax preparer and was a member of New Concord Church of Christ. She was also a member of the Calloway County Cooperative Extension Homemakers for 42 years, enjoyed making crafts, and loved to go fishing. She was most proud of being married to the love of her life for 50 years and 7 months.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Wesley Scott Cook.
Mrs. Cook is survived by her husband, Donald Keith Cook, whom she married Nov. 25, 1972, at New Concord Church of Christ; one daughter, LaDawn Cook Hale of Murray; two sons, Timmy Cook and wife Tina of Murray and Brian Cook and wife Sandra of Needville, Texas; one brother, Max Wayne Henry and wife Lana of Paris, Tennessee; one sister, Linda Kay Cole and husband Bob of Spicewood, Texas; four grandchildren, Ashley Cook Smith and husband Steven, Corby Cook, Jackson Hale and Nathan Hale; and three great-grandchildren, Cameron Cook, Cade Cook and Cooper Cook.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Russ Crosswhite officiating. Burial will follow in Hicks Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North 8th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.jhchurchill.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Reda E. Adams
Reda E. Adams, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Franklin ‘Frank’ Auston McCallum
Franklin “Frank” Auston McCallum, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Dorothy Mae Cook
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Hicks Cemetery.
Dean Mason Shoemaker
A memorial visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the funeral home.
———————————————————————————————————
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray
Judith Loraine Vaughn
A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the funeral home.