Ross C. Wilder
Ross C. Wilder, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born March 31, 1941, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to Frank and Lucille Carmickle Wilder.
He retired from BB&T Bank as a loan officer and attended Westside Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Steve Wilder, and two brothers, Michael Wilder and Gary Wilder.
Mr. Wilder is survived by his wife, Erna Wilder of Murray; two daughters, Vicki Wallace and husband Gary and Samantha Haneline and husband Kent, all of Murray; a daughter in law, Vicky Wilder of Murray; one sister, Rosemarie Racca and husband Steve of Katy, Texas; five grandchildren, Alex Haneline and wife Megan, William Haneline, Chase Wallace and wife Anna, Amy Phillips and husband Chris and Chris Wilder and wife Lacey; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Kentucky-Southern Indiana Chapter, 301 East Main St., Ste. 100, Louisville, KY 40202.
Rexie O.T. Stalls
Rexie O. T. Stalls, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, currently living in Fort Worth, Texas, died Saturday, July 4, 2020.
He was born Aug. 27, 1931, in Murray, to Truman and Annie Morton Stalls.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1954 during the Korean Conflict. He was a beloved school bus driver for Murray Independent School District. He and his wife Shirley are members of Calvary Temple Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Terry Stalls; two brothers, Buel Stalls and Lonnie Stalls; two sisters, Maybelle Jones and Rubena Peal; and one great-granddaughter, Leah Sawyers.
Mr. Stalls is survived by his wife Shirley, whom he married Feb. 25, 1955; two sons, Rexie O.T. Stalls Jr. and wife Ronda of Oklahoma and Stacey Alan Stalls of Texas; a daughter-in-law, Connie Stalls of Memphis, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Andrea Becker (Joe), Gina Rawley (Dwight), Jessica Stalls, Christie Sawyers (Jordan) and Monica Warren (David); and seven great-grandchildren, Marcus Becker, Christopher Rawley, Darren Becker, Joshua Rawley, Maddie Sawyers, Cameron Sawyers and Kylan Warren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home, with Donald Peal and Darrell Young officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Pallbearers include Jordan Sawyers, Dwight Rawley, Marcus Becker, Chris Jones, Kevin Jones and Richie Clendenen. Honorary pallbearers are Darren Becker, Christopher Riley, Joshua Riley, Kylan Warren, Cameron Sawyers and Maddie Sawyers. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the funeral home.
Donald Lester Watkins
Donald Lester Watkins, 63, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 16, 1957, in Detroit, Michigan, to James and Helen Vega Watkins.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.
Mr. Watkins is survived by his wife, Sheryl Kendall Watkins of New Concord; a son, Jesse Watkins of Detroit; a stepson, Jesse Parker of Benton; two stepdaughters, Michelle Hammond of Evansville, Indiana, and Rebecca Parker of Benton; two brothers, David Watkins and wife Melissa of Paris, Tennessee, and Ricky Watkins and wife Sandy of Detroit; and seven grandchildren.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Roy Douglas 'Doug' Willoughby
Roy Douglas "Doug" Willoughby, 77, of Martin, Tennessee, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Jackson Madison County Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee.
He owned and operated an auto-detail repair. He was a member of Shepherd's Field Church in Martin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Arlon and Geneva Futrell Willoughby.
Mr. Willoughby is survived by his wife, Jean Willoughby; his children, John Willoughby of Paducah, Charles Willoughby of Tunica, Mississippi, Rebecca Crews of Lexington, Tennessee, and April Curlin of Nashville, Tennessee; his siblings, Wanda (Jacky) Hughes, Linda Chadwick and Dallas (Ladean) Willoughby, all of Murray; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, in Corinth Cemetery #2 near Sharon, Tennessee, with Tim Ary officiating. Family and friends assembled in the cemetery at 12:15 p.m.
