Dorothy Baldwin Sullivan
Dorothy Baldwin Sullivan, 91, of Paris, Tennessee, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at AHC of Paris.
She was born Oct. 5, 1929, in Cottage Grove, Tennessee, to Boyce Baldwin and Faira Wheeler Baldwin.
She married Albert J. Sullivan Nov. 6, 1948. He preceded her in death May 5, 2003.
She formerly worked at Salant & Salant for more than 20 years before retiring as an administrative assistant in Chancery Court to Reed Brewer. She was a member of Oak Hill Union Church Cumberland Presbyterian, Democratic Women, Eastern Star and the National Secretaries Association. She enjoyed sewing and loved to go to antique auctions.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Nadine Baldwin, and one brother, Billie Baldwin.
Dorothy is survived by two children, David (Sherry) Sullivan of Paris and Lisa Moss of Murray; four grandchildren, Jill (Jay) Coker of Paris, Denver (Fiancee Kelsey Whalen) Rhodes of Murray, Amberly (Bradley) Sphinx of Wingo and Shelby Moss of Murray; and five great-grandchildren, Alex Coffield, Katie Coffield, Morgan Coker, Evan Coker and Annistyn Sphinx.
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris with Paul Veazey officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Jay Coker, Alex Coffield, Denver Rhodes, Bradley Sphinx, Chase Irvin and Dwayne Baldwin. Burial will follow in Walker Cemetery in Paris. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, and Friday, July 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Walker Cemetery Fund, c/o Pam Hutson, 13360 Hwy 69N, Cottage Grove, TN, 38224, or to Oak Hill Union Church, c/o Donna Paschall, 720 Mill Creek Rd., Puryear, TN 38251.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Paris, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Wanda L. Hartsfield
Wanda L. Hartsfield, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Nov. 5, 1943, in Murray to Roy and Lattice Orr Hartsfield, who preceded her in death.
She was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
Ms. Hartsfield is survived by a brother, Walter Hartsfield of Murray; a sister, Roy Mae Crook of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; a nephew, Kevin Crook of Euless, Texas; nieces, Renee Reynolds (John) of Symrna, Tennessee and Mary Gregory (Jeff) of Murfreesboro; and three great-nephews, Trevor Gregory and Ian Gregory, both of Mississippi, and Jonathan Reynolds of Murfreesboro.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Anna MacBean
Anna MacBean, 60, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.