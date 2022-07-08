Jaqueline Hayden Graham
Jaqueline Hayden Graham peacefully left us on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, to be with her Lord and Savior. Anyone who knew Jackie knows that she surely now has a front row seat in Heaven. Her devotion to doing the Lord’s work was a lifelong crusade, second only to praising Jesus Christ for His blessings. Jackie loved praying to Him, singing about Him, and worshipping Him.
She was born in Paducah, Kentucky, to Aara and Ambrose Hayden. This is where she raised her four children. She was adamant about them attending church and spending Sunday with family. Jackie worked hard to provide her children with two important things - roots and wings.
Jackie met Jerry Graham, father of three, in Murray and they were married. This is when she made Murray her home and later joined Northside Baptist Church.
Jackie’s devotion to her church and community brought her closer to God and she waited with earnest anticipation to join her loved ones who have gone before her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Graham; her son, Phillip Thompson; her daughter, Sandra Butler; her brothers, Donnie, Jimmy, Billy and Richard Hayden; her brother-in-law Pete Wooley; most recently, Jackie mourned the passing of her sister, Phyliss Wooley; and her best friend/prayer partner/companion in Christ for more than 20 years, William Earl Neale.
Jackie is survived by her daughters, Felicia X. Fisher and Dana Provo (John), LaDon Berlin and Kristi Hopkins (Chris); a son, Tim Graham; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel.
Jackie prayed that in lieu of flowers, donations would be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 1959 SR 94 West, Murray, KY 42071, or Northside Baptist Church, 884 Radio Rd. Almo, KY 42020.
Max Herndon
Max Herndon, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born April 25, 1939, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Ray Herndon and Bertha (Knight) Herndon.
He retired from Ryan Milk Company in Murray, and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Herndon; one son, Mark Allen “Moochie” Herndon; two sisters, Mary Wells and Eva Orr; and three brothers, Richard Herndon, James Herndon and Bobby Herndon.
Mr. Herndon is survived by one daughter-in-law, Shan Herndon of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Steven Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Potter Children’s Home and Family Ministries, 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Marilyn Williams
Marilyn Williams, 83, of Benton, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 3, 2022.
She was born July 11, 1938, to John and Luvenia Culver in Calloway County, Kentucky.
Marilyn was a minister by trade, as well as co-owning one of the first lawn maintenance businesses in Benton with her husband Dale. Marilyn not only faithfully attended New Jenny Ridge Pentecostal Church, but helped pioneer two other churches, Pentecostal Church of God and Trinity Pentecostal. Marilyn’s compassion, faith and work ethic was exemplary and is evident in her ministries and service to others and was also apparent in the years she solely continued her and Dale’s mowing business after his passing. Marilyn led quite a fulfilling life and made all her years spent on this earth count with service to others. 1 Peter 4:10, quite accurately depicts Marilyn’s life, “As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God’s varied grace.”
She was preceded in death by husband of more than 60 years, Dale Williams; her parents, John and Luvenia Culver; and four brothers, Melvin Culver, Joe Culver, Eddie Culver and Doyle Culver.
Marilyn is survived by a daughter, Sherry Bruce of Mayfield; two sons, Allen Williams (Sandra), and Derrick Williams (Cindy), both of Benton; a sister, Norma Jean Pollock of Murray; nine grandchildren, Cassandra Coker, Jennifer Williams, Sheila Brown, Brandon Williams, Robbie Williams, Lucas Williams, Ashley Skinner, Spencer Kennedy and Heather Brickey; six great-grandchildren, Alexis Haley, Mercedes Haley, Emily Brown, Austin Brown, Blake Williams and Samantha Copeland; and one great-great-granddaughter, Rosalyn Haley.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr in Benton. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the funeral home.
Dr. James Dale ‘J.D.’ Outland
Dr. James Dale, "J.D." Outland of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 4, 2022.
He was born Sept. 21, 1932, to Lowell and Pauline Motheral Outland in the Pottertown Community of Calloway County, Kentucky.
A 1951 graduate of Murray High School, he furthered his education by attending Murray State University for three years prior to early acceptance into dental school at The University of Louisville where he was a member of Psi Omega dental fraternity. After graduating dental school in 1958, he opened his office on the second floor of the Bank of Murray and began practicing dentistry on Aug. 4, eventually building his own office on Johnson Blvd. in Murray. Of his 52 years in practice, the last three and one-half years were spent at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville, serving the inmates.
While attending dental school, J. D. found his “Yellow Rose of Texas,” and he and Kay Bodine married on June 28, 1958 in Alta Loma, Texas. They celebrated 64 years together days before his passing.
Dr. Outland was civic-minded and served two terms on the Murray City Council, and also on the Murray Transportation Board. He was also a member of the board of directors for numerous financial institutions. A well-respected and charitable dentist, he was an avid fisherman and licensed pilot. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church, serving as deacon after being ordained at Poplar Springs Baptist Church. He traveled to Brazil in 1990 and 1991, giving his talents in dentistry to the mission field.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Darryl Brown.
Dr. Outland is survived by his wife, Kay Outland of Murray; two daughters, Dr. Julia Outland of Pompano Beach, Florida, and Sharon Brown, R. N. (Leon Wurth) of Lenoir City, Tennessee; one son Dr. David Outland (Candi) of Murray; one sister, Shirley (Dr. Randall) Harper of San Antonio, Texas; and four grandchildren, Ethan (Raquel) Brown and Hewitt (Brooke) Brown, both of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Will Outland and John Outland, both of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Outland Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022. Pallbearers will be Jim Fain, Mike Baker, Dr. David Fitch, John Peck, Paul Motheral and John Motheral.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to Red Bird Mission Dental Clinic, 70 Queendale Center, Beverly, KY 40913, in memory of Dr. James D. Outland.
Virginia Youngblood
Virginia Youngblood, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born Aug. 8, 1927, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Elbert Kendall and Margaret Duke Kendall.
She was a homemaker, and a member of University Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Youngblood; one son, Dennis Youngblood; one daughter-in-law, Donna Youngblood; one sister, Hilda Overby Rudolph; and two brothers, John William Kendall and Earl David Kendall.
Mrs. Youngblood is survived by one son, Richard Youngblood of Murray; one daughter-in-law, Sharon Youngblood of Spring Hill, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Chris Youngblood and wife Beth of Brentwood, Tennessee, Jason Youngblood and wife Mandy of Murray and Sarah Beth Glenn and husband Kevin of Spring Hill; six great-grandchildren, Andrew Youngblood and wife Kelby of Brentwood, Megan Youngblood of Brentwood, Kristen Youngblood of Murray, Cameron Youngblood of Murray, Emma Glenn of Spring Hill and Anna Glenn of Spring Hill; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at noon Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the New Pathways for Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY 42069.
Denise ‘Dolly’ Lynn Donelson
Denise “Dolly” Lynn Donelson, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at River Haven Nursing Home in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Feb. 8, 1952, in Detroit, Michigan, to Herbert Walker and Hedy Tucker Walker.
She retired after 25 years of working at Boone’s Laundry, and was of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Barry Donelson, and one brother, Jimmy Ray Wilkinson.
Mrs. Donelson is survived by three sons, William Walker of Eddyville, Herbie Barnett and wife Kim of Almo and James Walker and wife Sarah of Houston, Missouri; one sister, Deborah Houston and husband Larry of Murray; eight grandchildren, Kala Phillips, Austin Barnett and wife Kaytlynn, Ashton Barnett, Gage Walker, Avery Walker, Luke Walker, Seth Walker and Emmi Walker; four great-grandchildren, Brylee Phillips, Emery Barnett, Connor Barnett and Asher Huffine; special friend, Kevin Garland of Murray; and two nieces.
There will be no public service or visitation.
