Lochie Fay Hart
Lochie Fay Hart, 86, of Nashville, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Belle Meade, Tennessee.
She was born Dec. 25, 1933, in Murray, Kentucky, to George S. Hart and Lochie Broach Hart.
She retired from the public relations department of Time Warner Cable in Murray, and was a member of First Christian Church.
Lochie was a lifelong resident of Murray and even though she was able to travel extensively, her heart and home was always in Murray. She enjoyed life to the fullest and was surrounded and blessed with many close friends. She was an active participant in many civic organizations and maintained a close watch over her beloved Murray State campus. She shared her father’s interest in politics and remained active in the Democratic Party for many years. She represented Kentucky as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention on several occasions. Lochie was blessed with a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh, and made friends wherever she went. She was a master grammarian and never hesitated to correct improper use of the English language. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost; she treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as grandmother and great-grandmother, where she was known by the name “Gahging”.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Lore Broach Landolt.
Lochie is survived by her daughter, Deborah Schwinn Fitzgerald of Vermillion, Ohio; her son, George Hart Landolt of Nashville, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Whitney Landolt Kelley, Sarah Hart Landolt, Lochie Elizabeth Landolt, Ashley Schwinn and Adam Schwinn; and three great-grandchildren, Annalise Lochie Walker, Maxwell Mark Kelley and Matthew George Kelley.
A private family graveside service was held Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Murray City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the “George S. - Lochie Broach Hart Scholarship” at the Murray State University Foundation. Checks may be made payable to the Murray State University Foundation, with a notation for the George S. Hart-Lochie Broach Hart Scholarship and sent to Murray State University, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Nemo Jackson
Nemo Jackson, 100, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
She was born March 12, 1920, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Edward Marshall Norsworthy and Pauline Matheny Norsworthy.
She was a homemaker and a member of Locust Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Truman Jackson.
Mrs. Jackson is survived by her daughter, Kathy Garrison and husband Wayne of Murray; a son, William Jackson and wife Jewell of Morganfield; grandsons, Mark Mohler and Matthew Mohler; and great-grandchildren, Garrett Mohler, Emma Mohler and Annabelle Mohler.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Mark Mohler and Brandon Bramlett officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at the funeral home.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Rexie O.T. Stalls
Rexie O. T. Stalls, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, currently living in Fort Worth, Texas, died Saturday, July 4, 2020.
He was born Aug. 27, 1931, in Murray, to Truman and Annie Morton Stalls.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1954 during the Korean Conflict. He was a beloved school bus driver for Murray Independent School District. He and his wife Shirley are members of Calvary Temple Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Terry Stalls; two brothers, Buel Stalls and Lonnie Stalls; two sisters, Maybelle Jones and Rubena Peal; and one great-granddaughter, Leah Sawyers.
Mr. Stalls is survived by his wife Shirley, whom he married Feb. 25, 1955; two sons, Rexie O.T. Stalls Jr. and wife Ronda of Oklahoma and Stacey Alan Stalls of Texas; a daughter-in-law, Connie Stalls of Memphis, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Andrea Becker (Joe), Gina Rawley (Dwight), Jessica Stalls, Christie Sawyers (Jordan) and Monica Warren (David); and seven great-grandchildren, Marcus Becker, Christian Rawley, Darren Becker, Joshua Rawley, Maddie Sawyers, Cameron Sawyers and Kylan Warren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home, with Donald Peal and Darrell Young officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Pallbearers include Jordan Sawyers, Dwight Rawley, Marcus Becker, Chris Jones, Kevin Jones and Richie Clendenen. Honorary pallbearers are Darren Becker, Christopher Riley, Joshua Riley, Kylan Warren, Cameron Sawyers and Maddie Sawyers. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the funeral home.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tracy Ann Bunn
Tracy Ann Bunn, 45, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at the University of Louisville Medical Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Amanda Dawn Lane Mellon
Amanda Dawn Lane Mellon, 32, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.