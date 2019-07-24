John Ned Nance
John Ned Nance, 70, of Almo, Kentucky, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
John Ned Nance Jr., “Skip,” to all of us that knew him, and if you knew him, you could never forget him. He was funny, entertaining, always quick with a story, an anecdote or an experience that would have you in tears in a matter of minutes. But Skipper wouldn't want us to shed tears unless they were tears of joy. He was like that. Jovial and mischievous, always up for a good prank on anybody with that twinkle in his eye that you were about to get bit by the Skipper's humor. In short, Skip loved life! He loved his family, which included some very old cars. Working on an old car was his real passion. He did it with love, and he loved his wife Mary Ellen. They had some wonderful times together traveling the countryside on whatever quest had Skips attention at the time, and of course, going to, "The Boat." Yes, Skip loved life and lived it to the fullest and best of his ability.
His parents preceded him in death. He had a very special bond with them and he will be joining them now. Ned and Maurelle can rejoice that their Skip has joined them. Those of us left behind can only smile and remember the happy-go-lucky guy known as Skip Nance.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one stepdaughter, Shannon Crawford and husband Eric of Murray; one stepson, Todd Contri and wife Tammy of Murray; one sister, Frances Howard of Old Hickory; two stepgrandchildren, Madison Contri and Claire Contri, both of Bowling Green; and many special cousins.
The way Skip could spin a yarn was a gift that only a few possess. Each of us has a Skip story and every time we think of one a smile crosses our face. Even though Skip has left our midst, he will linger in our hearts and minds forever and we are all blessed for having known a guy named Skip.
A celebration of life will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Big Apple Café in Murray.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Gerold Dunnagan
Gerold Dunnagan, 86, of Hickman, Kentucky, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Dec. 14, 1932, in Waverly, Tennessee, to Ernest Franklin Dunnagan and Lucille Wafford Dunnagan.
He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service. He then worked as a towboat engineer for the McAllister Towing Company until he retired. He was a member of East Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Adelene Dunnagan; his wife, Reba Dunnagan ; brothers, Eugene Dunnagan and Ernest Dunnagan Jr.; and a sister, Doris Cox.
Mr. Dunnagan is survived by his daughter Carol Bryant and husband Alan of South Fulton, Tennessee; a brother, David Dunnagan of Nesbitt, Mississippi; his granddaughter, Jennifer Gilson and husband Greg; great-grandson, Cole Garrett, all of Murray; and his special furry companion, Sugar.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Strong Funeral Home with Mark Lambert officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in Hickman City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Mack Dill, Jerry Dill, Dan Sheehan and Will Greer will serve as pallbearers.
Brenda Scott
Brenda Scott, age 68, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Nov. 5, 1950, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Bailey Dotson and Katherine Empson Dotson.
She was an LPN for 12 years at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, and worked at Walmart for 11 years. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Charlene Mullins and Linda Tew.
Mrs. Scott is survived by her husband, Richard Scott of Murray, whom she married July 2, 1979, in Calloway County, Kentucky; one daughter, Heather Patterson and husband Bobby of Lawrenceville, Georgia; two sons, Troy McClure and Paul Scott and wife Heather, all of Murray; one brother, Gordon King and wife Reiko of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and three grandchildren, Zenley McClure, Ethan Scott and Alyssa Verner.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Ryker Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Betty Hargrove
Betty Hargrove, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 2:35 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born June 21, 1935, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Gladys Garland and Henry Austin Kimbro.
She retired from Westview Nursing Home and was a member of Dexter Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Marcus Hargrove; a daughter, Teresa Gail Hargrove; sisters, Shirley Vaughn and Elizabeth Wiggins; and a brother, Elvin Garland.
Mrs. Hargrove is survived by her daughter, Linda Farris and husband Bill; sons, Kenny Hargrove, Ricky Hargrove and Steve Hargrove and wife Carrie; a brother, Lewis Garland; a sister, Hilda Jones; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the America Diabetes Association or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Danny E. Thompson
Mr. Danny E. Thompson, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at Spring Creek Healthcare of Murray.
He was born Oct. 27, 1942, in Hardin, Kentucky, to Dewey Edward and Pocahontas Nance Thompson.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and veteran. He had a passion for reading God's word and a great love for music. Before he became ill, he enjoyed making weekly visits to the local nursing home to visit with the residents and bring their favorite treats. He was a retired machinist and a member of Scott's Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Millie Thompson, and a brother, John "Johnny" Thompson.
Danny is survived by two sons, David Thompson and wife Suzanne of Algonquin, Illinois, and Michael Thompson of Murray; two brothers, Tommy Thompson and wife Tammy of Mayfield and Dewey Thompson of Hardin; a sister, Margie Jones of Calvert City; and five grandchildren, Edward, Stephen, Daniel, Kenneth and Erica Thompson.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home & Crematory with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in West Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the funeral home.
