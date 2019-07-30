Kenzie Murdock
Kenzie Murdock, 18, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born June 3, 2001, in Mayfield, Kentucky. She was a 2019 honor graduate of Christian Fellowship School. She was a part of the Bible Club, EAA Volleyball Club, Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles volleyball team, and Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles softball team. Kenzie aspired to be a nurse practitioner and was admitted to Murray State University. She was a member of New Concord Church of Christ.
Kenzie is survived by her parents, Kyle and Mandi Murdock of Murray; one brother, Luke Murdock of Murray; her maternal grandparents, Reese and Brenda Walker and Jackie and Flora Darnall, all of Benton; and her paternal grandparents, Ray and Debbie Murdock and Linda Murdock, all of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Glendale Road Church of Christ with Steven Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Lori Lynn Brandon
Lori Lynn Brandon, 59, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born April 22, 1960, in Detroit, Michigan, to Robert Paul Brandon and Marjorie Sue Thompson Brandon.
She retired as a certified pharmacy technician at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Pharmacy, and was a member of Green Plain Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, R.C. Evans.
Ms. Brandon is survived by two sons, Jeremy Rogers and wife Ashley of Murray and Robert Bickerton of New Concord; one sister, Cindy Chadwick of Murray; one brother, Dale Brandon of Sedalia; her puppy Bloo and her cat Tippie.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Johnnie Hutchison officiating. Burial will follow in Green Plains Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Green Plains Cemetery Fund, c/o David Thompson, 3911 Murray-Paris Road, Hazel, KY 42049.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
John L. Tucker
John L. Tucker, 87, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died at 7:10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Hickory Woods Retirement Center in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born March 2, 1932, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Dale and Zetra Roach Tucker.
He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a retired farmer and was very involved in soil conservation. He was a member of Kirksey Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Frances Garland Tucker, after being together for more than 60 years.
Mr. Tucker is survived by his sons, Randy Tucker and wife Vicki of Murray and Curtis Tucker and wife Jeri of Kirksey; a brother, Jerry Don Tucker of Murray; three grandchildren, Shawn Tucker (Katie Bogard), Chris Tucker (Stephanie) and Jeremy Tucker; and seven great-grandchildren, Savannah Mathis, Audrey Tucker, Whitley Tucker, Amelia Tucker, John Tucker, Levi Tucker and Jude Tucker.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Van Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery in Kirksey. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Paul Brandon
Paul Brandon, 87, of Murray, Kentucky died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born May 14,1932, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Noble Brandon and Lucille Humphreys Brandon.
He was a retired truck driver for TIME-DC in Paris, Tennessee, and a member and former deacon of Green Plains Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Marjorie Sue Thompson Brandon, who died May 2, 2016; one daughter Lori Lynn Brandon, who died July 26, 2019; and two brothers, Darrell Edwin Brandon and Bill Brandon.
Mr. Brandon is survived by one daughter, Cindy Brandon Chadwick of Murray; one son, Dale Brandon of Sedalia; four grandchildren, Nathan Brandon of Murray, Tessa Marshall and husband Chuck of Calvert City, Robert Bickerton of New Concord and Jeremy Paul Rogers and wife Ashley of Murray; one great-grandchild, Paradise Marshall of Calvert City; and several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Johnnie Hutchison and John Sales officiating. Pallbearers will be Dale Brandon, Jeremy Rogers, Robert Bickerton, David Brandon, Kevin Fielder and John Sales. Burial will follow in Green Plains Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Green Plains Cemetery Church Fund, c/o Mr. David Thompson, 3911 Murray-Paris Road, Hazel, KY 42049.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.