Marvin Pitts ‘Butch’ Lashlee
Marvin Pitts “Butch” Lashlee, 76, of New Johnsonville, Tennessee, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Camden Healthcare and Rehab in Camden, Tennessee.
He was born Jan. 5, 1943, in Waverly, Tennessee, to Marvin Pitts Lashlee and Maggie Louise Potts Lashlee, who preceded him in death.
He worked for L&N Railroad for 17 years and later became a truck driver. He was a former member of the New Johnsonville Fire Department and he attended Castle Heights Military Academy. He was a member of Trace Creek Baptist Church.
Mr. Lashlee is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Hale (Jeff Sanders) of Murray and Tracy Pierce and husband Ronnie of Camden; a sister, Suzy Lashlee McCoy and husband Sam of Gotha, Florida; and two grandchildren, Taylor Hale and Lauren Hale, both of Murray.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly with Jeff Sanders and Gary McEwen officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, and from 11 a.m. until the service hour Friday, July 19, 2019, at the funeral home.
Luff-Bowen Funeral Home of Waverly, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Adams
Richard Adams, 83, of Coldwater, Kentucky, died Wednesday July 17, 2019, at his residence.
He was a member of Kirksey Church of Christ, a retired teacher and a retired Church of Christ minister with over 50 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Ann Adams; two sisters, Dorothy McNeely and Claydean Reynolds; one brother, Farley Adams; and his parents, Alcie and Ernestine Colley Adams.
Mr. Adams is survived by his wife, Betty L. Turner Adams; one son, Ricky Adams and wife Millie of Carthage, Tennessee; one daughter, Treasa Adams of Coldwater; four grandchildren, Bailey Barnett and special friend Brittainy Henson of Murray, Derek Adams of Carthage, Cynthia Parrish (Jamie) of Murray and Jesse (Jordan) Adams of Smyrna, Tennessee; and five great-grandchildren, Lane, Isaac and Luke Parrish, all of Murray, Calvin Adams of Smyrna and Brentlie Henson of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 3:30 p.m. Friday July 19, 2019, at the Farmington Cemetery with Lyndon Ferguson officiating. Pallbearers will be Barry Turner, Bailey Barnett, Craig Barnett, David Beane, Gerald Rule and Rick Murdock. Visitation will be from noon until 3 p.m. Friday July 19, 2019, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.