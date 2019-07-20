William G. Pierce
William G. Pierce, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Mayfield, Kentucky, died at 10:45 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, surrounded by his family.
He was retired and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War. He was of Methodist faith.
His parents, William H. “Jack” and Mary Lucille Pierce, and his first wife of 42 years, Nancy Purdom Pierce, preceded him in death.
Mr. Pierce is survived by his second wife, Sue Sammons Pierce of Murray; one son, William Bruce Pierce of Nashville, Tennessee; and many stepchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.
A celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Murray Banquet Center in Murray. Burial will follow in Mayfield at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Georgia Yates Johnson
Georgia Yates Johnson, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.
Danny E. Thompson
Danny E. Thompson, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at Spring Creek Health Care of Murray.
