James Dwain Nesbitt
James Dwain Nesbitt, 72, of Almo, Kentucky, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home.
He was April 7, 1947, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to James H. Nesbitt and Eva Lamb Nesbitt, who preceded him in death.
He was a retired plumber and pipe fitter.
Mr. Nesbitt is survived by his loving companion, Mary Frank Holcomb Valentine of Almo; one daughter, Andrea Hoffman and husband Jason of Murray; two sons, Mitch Nesbitt and wife Debbie and Casey Nesbitt and wife Missy, all of Murray; one sister, Gayle Weaver and husband Jerry of Murray; three grandchildren, Dustin Irvan and wife Christy, Brent Nesbitt and Jaclynn Smith and husband Josh, all of Murray; and four great-grandchildren, Mia and Riley Irvan and Alley Grace and Bryson Smith.
A memorial visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Kenzie Murdock
Kenzie Murdock, 18, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born June 3, 2001, in Mayfield, Kentucky. She was a 2019 honor graduate of Christian Fellowship School. She was a part of the Bible Club, EAA Volleyball Club, Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles volleyball team, and Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles softball team. Kenzie aspired to be a nurse practitioner and was admitted to Murray State University. She was a member of New Concord Church of Christ.
Kenzie is survived by her parents, Kyle and Mandi Murdock of Murray; one brother, Luke Murdock of Murray; her maternal grandparents, Reese and Brenda Walker and Jackie and Flora Darnall, all of Benton; and her paternal grandparents, Ray and Debbie Murdock and Linda Murdock, all of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Glendale Road Church of Christ with Steven Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Yvonne ‘Vonnie’ Bless
Yvonne “Vonnie” Bless of Auburn, Illinois, formerly of New Concord, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, after a brief illness.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Frederick; a daughter Lynne Ferrell and husband William; a son, Davin and wife Patricia; grandsons, Daniel and Eric Ferrell, Nicholas Bless and Matthew Cane; a sister, Deana Hasselbacher and husband Gary; and a brother Michael and wife Jan.
A private family service will be held at Bramley Funeral Home in Auburn with Martin Kaufmann officiating. A service of thanks for her life will be held at a later date at Immanuel Lutheran Church n Murray.
John L. Tucker
John L. Tucker, 87, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died at 7:10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Hickory Woods Retirement Center in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born March 2, 1932, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Dale and Zetra Roach Tucker.
He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a retired farmer and was very involved in soil conservation. He was a member of Kirksey Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Frances Garland Tucker, after being together for more than 60 years.
Mr. Tucker is survived by his sons, Randy Tucker and wife Vicki of Murray and Curtis Tucker and wife Jeri of Kirksey; a brother, Jerry Don Tucker of Murray; five grandchildren, Shawn Tucker (Katie Bogard), Chris Tucker (Stephanie), Jeremy Tucker, Chris Ringstaff (Rhonda) and Trent Ringstaff (Jessica); and 11 great-grandchildren, Savannah Mathis, Audrey Tucker, Whitley Tucker, Amelia Tucker, John Tucker, Levi Tucker, Jude Tucker, Sidney Ringstaff, Jake Ringstaff, Madison Ringstaff and Hunter Ringstaff.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Van Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery in Kirksey. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Roy Arlington Helton
Roy Arlington Helton, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
