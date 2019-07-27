Ira Greer
Ira Greer, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home.
He was born Aug. 10, 1953, to Ira Greer Sr. and Sarah Gilliam Greer, who preceded him in death.
He went to the Calloway County School System and was of Baptist faith. He loved grilling, fishing, being outdoors and especially adored his kids and grandchildren.
Mr. Greer is survived by his son, Buddy Greer and wife Sandy of Milford, Indiana; two daughters, Cindy Boggs and husband Otto of Columbia City, Indiana and Melissa Greer of Columbia City; nine grandchildren, Shana Kolb (Patrick), Misty Napier (Jeremy), Kayla Steffe (Alan), Chase Avalos, Bailey Greer, Tyler Greer, Alexander Greer, Andrew Greer, Savanah Greer; and nine great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Union Ridge Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Roger 'Starky' Starks
Roger “Starky” Starks, 59, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born May 9, 1960, in Murray, Kentucky, to Howell “Jack” Starks and Maxine Sykes Starks.
He was the manager of Story’s Paint Supply and was of Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Wynn Starks, and a special friend, Shelley Royle.
Starky is survived by one daughter, Leanne Miller of Murray; two sisters, Georgia Paschall of New Concord and Renaye Hendon and husband L.J. of Murray; five brothers, Howell Starks and wife Sissy of Hazel, Eddy Starks and wife Penny of Buchanan, Tennessee, Lee Starks of New Concord, Terry Starks of Murray and Jerry Starks and wife Brenda of New Concord; three grandchildren, Kaven Barnett, Karson Miller and Konner Miller, all of Murray; and an aunt, Joan Capo of Murray.
A memorial visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Jean Turner
Mary Jean Turner, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born April 13, 1929, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Arthur and Gertie Luton Wallace.
She was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ramon "Doc" Turner; a grandchild, Keri Turner; and nine brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Turner is survived by her daughter, Janeann Turner of Murray; two sons, Terry Keith Turner of Buchanan, Tennessee, and Scott Turner and wife Stacey of Grand Rivers; five grandchildren, Jesse Keith Turner (Alisha), Dylan Holt, Hunter Holt, Taylor Turner, and Joshua Turner; and three great-grandchildren, Jayda Turner, Braydan Turner and Riley Brashears.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Northside Baptist Church with Brett Miles and Jim Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home, and from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the church. Active pallbearers will be Jesse Turner, Braydan Turner, Hunter Holt, Dylan Holt, Joshua Turner, John Youngerman and Chris Wallace. Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Northside Baptist Church.
Donations may be made to the Northside Baptist Church Building Fund, 884 Radio Road, Almo, KY 42020 or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock, Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Maurice Wormsbacher
Maurice Wormsbacher, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born July 1, 1951, in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, to Edwin and Ava Cabana Wormsbacher, who preceded him in death. He retired from the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam. He married the love of his life, Leslie, in 1998.
Mr. Wormsbacher is survived by his wife, Leslie of Murray; two daughters, Cinnamon L. Ludkie of Selena, Kansas and Terra Swafford and husband Joran of Union, Ohio; two brothers, Ed Wormsbacher of Michigan and Richie Wormsbacher and wife Carol Ann of New Concord; a sister, Debbie Chapel and husband Mike of Michigan and two grandchildren, Aiden and AJ, as well as one grandbaby on the way.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.