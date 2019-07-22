William G. Pierce
William G. Pierce, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Mayfield, Kentucky, died at 10:45 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, surrounded by his family.
He was retired and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War. He was of Methodist faith.
His parents, William H. “Jack” and Mary Lucille Pierce, and his first wife of 42 years, Nancy Purdom Pierce, preceded him in death.
Mr. Pierce is survived by his second wife, Sue Sammons Pierce of Murray; one son, William Bruce Pierce of Nashville, Tennessee; and many stepchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.
A celebration of life was at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Murray Banquet Center in Murray. Burial will follow in Mayfield at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Georgia Yates Johnson
Georgia Yates Johnson, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.
She was born April 27, 1928, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Reuben N. Yates and Lucy Jane Crawford Yates.
She was employed at Lad & Lassie Children’s Clothing Store in Murray before retiring. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William T. “Jack” Johnson, who died July 27, 2015; one daughter, Sandy Morris; one grandson, William Zachary Sullivan; and a brother, Gene Yates.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by one daughter, Dana Sullivan of Henderson; one sister, Dorothy Johnson of Pilot Oak; two grandchildren, Jon Morris of Lynnville and Josh Sullivan of Henderson; and two great-grandchildren, Lilly and Bella Sullivan of Henderson; as well as a son-in-law, Tommy Morris.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Jim Stahler officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Brenda Scott
Brenda Scott, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Betty Hargrove
Betty Hargrove, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 2:35 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.