John Ned Nance
John Ned Nance, 70, of Almo, Kentucky, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
John Ned Nance Jr., “Skip,” to all of us that knew him, and if you knew him, you could never forget him. He was funny, entertaining, always quick with a story, an anecdote or an experience that would have you in tears in a matter of minutes. But Skipper wouldn't want us to shed tears unless they were tears of joy. He was like that. Jovial and mischievous, always up for a good prank on anybody with that twinkle in his eye that you were about to get bit by the Skipper's humor. In short, Skip loved life! He loved his family, which included some very old cars. Working on an old car was his real passion. He did it with love, and he loved his wife Mary Ellen. They had some wonderful times together traveling the countryside on whatever quest had Skips attention at the time, and of course, going to, "The Boat." Yes, Skip loved life and lived it to the fullest and best of his ability.
His parents preceded him in death. He had a very special bond with them and he will be joining them now. Ned and Maurelle can rejoice that their Skip has joined them. Those of us left behind can only smile and remember the happy-go-lucky guy known as Skip Nance.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one stepdaughter, Shannon Crawford and husband Eric of Murray; one stepson, Todd Contri and wife Tammy of Murray; one sister, Frances Howard of Old Hickory; two stepgrandchildren, Madison Contri and Claire Contri, both of Bowling Green; and many special cousins.
The way Skip could spin a yarn was a gift that only a few possess. Each of us has a Skip story and every time we think of one a smile crosses our face. Even though Skip has left our midst, he will linger in our hearts and minds forever and we are all blessed for having known a guy named Skip.
A celebration of life will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Big Apple Café in Murray.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Rev. Norman Ellis
The Rev. Norman Ellis, a well-known Baptist minister in Western Kentucky for more than 50 years, reached the end of his days as “a good and faithful servant” at age 98 on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Rivers Bend Retirement Community in Kuttawa, Kentucky.
He had served as pastor of six churches in the area through the years before he retired from the pulpit for the first time in 1982. His most notable tenure as a pastor was at Cadiz Baptist Church from 1956 to 1969, where he became pastor emeritus.
Other Kentucky churches where he blessed congregations during those years were at Golden Pond, Canton, Oak Grove, Grand Rivers and Wallonia. He also went to Jackson, Tennessee, to Woodland Baptist Church in 1969-1971 before returning to Western Kentucky.
James Norman Ellis was born Sept. 8, 1920, in Gastonia, North Carolina, to James Clive Ellis and Dora Maud McLean Ellis. His paternal grandparents raised him, most of that time on a small farm near Maiden, North Carolina, where he learned the value and rewards of hard work during lean years.
After he surrendered to the call to preach in the summer of 1937, shortly after graduation from Maiden High School, he was licensed by the First Baptist Church of Maiden. He delivered his first sermon there at the age of 17 on Feb. 13, 1938.
He attended Mars Hill (North Carolina) Junior College (1938-40) and earned a two-year degree while working several jobs to pay his way. His interest in journalism was stimulated there and he became managing editor of the school newspaper.
His education continued at Wake Forest College (1940-42) where he earned the bachelor of arts degree in journalism and graduated in the spring of 1942.
Not long after graduation, he met the love of his life. He had preached at Catawba (North Carolina) Baptist Church as interim pastor and was invited by Mary Jimmie Elizabeth Coulter to dinner with her family at their home. He remembered the dinner as “elegant.” From that beginning, his relationship with Jimmie developed quickly. They were married March 19, 1943, and became a team that took a 65-year journey together until his beloved wife’s death in 2008.
Two months after their wedding, he was inducted into the U.S. Army in South Carolina on May 21, 1943. He trained as a surgical technician and served at eye, ear, nose and throat clinics, first at Okmulgee, Oklahoma, and then at Camp Chaffee, Arkansas, where he was discharged March 27, 1946. In Okmulgee, he was ordained by Calvary Baptist Church and served that congregation until he got military orders to go to Arkansas.
He entered Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville in September 1946. While at the seminary, he was called to Bethlehem Baptist Church where he was pastor until late 1949. He completed work on his degree and began graduate studies at the seminary where he had become known as a scholar by fellow students for his knowledge of Greek and Hebrew. He preached often in Western Kentucky in his latter days at the seminary. The Ellis team was then called to pastorates at Golden Pond in December 1948, and at Canton in May 1949.
They moved their young family, which included David, 4, and Margot, 2, to Trigg County where they grew up and which was home to the Ellis family for the next 20 years.
Sometimes his pastoral duties overlapped. He served concurrently at Golden Pond and Canton for almost four years before being called to Oak Grove. Then, for about a year (1952), he led worship at all three churches - Oak Grove full-time and Golden Pond and Canton half-time. Cadiz Baptist Church voted to call him as pastor in July 1956, and he preached his first sermon about a month later. That began a period of more than 12 years when the Ellis family became a fixture in the community.
Both kids were in school and Jimmie, an accomplished pianist, became a popular teacher with her unique style and he doubled up by teaching three or four years at the junior high and high school levels while continuing to tend the flock. He contributed even more by using his hobbyist skills in electronics and carpentry. He wired the church for sound and put chimes in the belfry, assisted the school system with programs and became a resource for local businesses such as Goodwin Funeral Home, WKDZ radio and others.
They went to the church in Jackson, Tennessee in 1969 for about three years before accepting a call to return to Western Kentucky to Grand Rivers Baptist Church in January 1972. He served the congregation there for more than 10 years before he retired in late 1982.
However, “retirement” seemed a misnomer. During the next 12 years, he served as interim pastor at 12 churches in Trigg, McCracken, Ballard and Caldwell counties.
His well-structured journey of commitment and service and its often hectic pace earned both him and Jimmie respect and admiration wherever they went. That feeling was instrumental in the call that came from Wallonia Baptist Church to come out of retirement in 1994. He’d preached often at Wallonia through the years and developed a special fondness for the church and its parishioners. That kinship moved him and Jimmie to accept the call gladly in April 1994. "Brother" Ellis served as pastor until March 2000, when he took his final retirement at the age of 79. The Ellises lived out their lives by choice in their beloved community of Cadiz and Trigg County.
He is survived by a son, David (Penny) Ellis of Cadiz; a daughter, Margot (Dwain) McIntosh of Murray; a granddaughter, Sarah Elyse Ellis of Clarksville; a grandson, Kent Ellis McIntosh of Murray; three stepgrandchildren, Kevin McIntosh and Patti McIntosh of Murray and Laurie (Ernie) O’Bryan of Dexter, one stepgreat-granddaughter, Hannah Rose O’Bryan of Dexter; and one stepgreat-grandson, James Cory White of Hazel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Clive and Dora Maud McLean Ellis; beloved wife, Jimmie Elizabeth Ellis; two brothers, Olen Ellis and Jack Ellis; and one sister, Betty Davis.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Cadiz Baptist Church at 82 Main Street. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Cadiz Baptist Church with the Rev. Kyle Noffsinger, the Rev. Boyd Smith, Jim Wallace and Ret. Justice Bill Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in East End Cemetery in Cadiz.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a church of choice or to the Trigg County Public Schools Educational Foundation, the Rev. Norman and Jimmie Ellis Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 568, Cadiz, KY 42211.
Goodwin Funeral Home of Cadiz is in charge of arrangements.
Ira Greer
Ira Greer, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Maurice Wormsbacher
Maurice Wormsbacher, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.