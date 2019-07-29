Roger 'Starky' Starks
Roger “Starky” Starks, 59, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born May 9, 1960, in Murray, Kentucky, to Howell “Jack” Starks and Maxine Sykes Starks.
He was the manager of Story’s Paint Supply and was of Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Wynn Starks, and a special friend, Shelley Royle.
Starky is survived by one daughter, Leanne Miller of Murray; two sisters, Georgia Paschall of New Concord and Renaye Hendon and husband L.J. of Murray; five brothers, Howell Starks and wife Sissy of Hazel, Eddy Starks and wife Penny of Buchanan, Tennessee, Lee Starks of New Concord, Terry Starks of Murray and Jerry Starks and wife Brenda of New Concord; three grandchildren, Kaven Barnett, Karson Miller and Konner Miller, all of Murray; and an aunt, Joan Capo of Murray.
A memorial visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
John L. Tucker
John L. Tucker, 87, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died at 7:10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Hickory Woods Retirement Center in Murray, Kentucky.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Lori Lynn Brandon
Lori Lynn Brandon, 59, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born April 22, 1960, in Detroit, Michigan, to Robert Paul Brandon and Marjorie Sue Thompson Brandon.
She retired as a certified pharmacy technician at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Pharmacy, and was a member of Green Plain Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, R.C. Evans.
Ms. Brandon is survived by two sons, Jeremy Rogers and wife Ashley of Murray and Robert Bickerton of New Concord; one sister, Cindy Chadwick of Murray; one brother, Dale Brandon of Sedalia; her puppy Bloo and her cat Tippie.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Jonnie Hutchison officiating. Burial will follow in Green Plains Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Green Plains Cemetery Fund, c/o David Thompson, 3911 Murray-Paris Road, Hazel, KY 42049.
Paul Brandon
Paul Brandon, 87, of Murray, Kentucky died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born May 14,1932, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Noble Brandon and Lucille Humphreys Brandon.
He was a retired truck driver for TIME-DC in Paris, Tennessee, and a member and former deacon of Green Plains Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Marjorie Sue Thompson Brandon, who died May 2, 2016; one daughter Lori Lynn Brandon, who died July 26, 2019; and two brothers, Darrell Edwin Brandon and Bill Brandon.
Mr. Brandon is survived by one daughter, Cindy Brandon Chadwick of Murray; one son Dale Brandon of Sedalia; four grandchildren, Nathan Brandon of Murray, Tessa Marshall and husband Chuck of Calvert City, Robert Bickerton of New Concord and Jeremy Paul Rogers and wife Ashley of Murray; one great-grandchild, Paradise Marshall of Calvert City; and several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Jonnie Hutchison and John Sales officiating. Pallbearers will be Dale Brandon, Jeremy Rogers, Robert Bickerton, David Brandon, Kevin Fielder and John Sales. Burial will follow in Green Plains Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Green Plains Cemetery Church Fund, c/o Mr. David Thompson, 3911 Murray-Paris Road, Hazel, KY 42049.
