Dr. Jacob Thomas Muehleman
Dr. Jacob Thomas Muehleman, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at his home.
He was born July 13, 1944, in Alton, Illinois, to Jacob Harold Muehleman and Alberta Vinson Muehleman, who preceded him in death.
He was a clinical psychologist and operated the Muehleman Psychological Services. He also taught psychology at Murray State University for 30 years. He earned his Ph.D. from Southern Illinois University. He was a member of the Sierra Club.
Dr. Muehleman is survived by his wife, Rebecca Muehleman of Murray, whom he married Aug. 12, 1989, in Benton, Kentucky; two sons, Michael Muehleman and wife Sheri of Murray and Jon Muehleman and wife Valerie of Hilton Head, South Carolina; a brother, Bill Muehleman and wife June of Mesa, Arizona; six grandchildren, Sam and Jacob Muehleman of Murray, Lela Free of Benton, Isabel and Ashby Muehleman of Hilton Head and Maggie Muehleman of Lexington.
Services are planned for a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Great Rivers Group Sierra Club, c/o John Griffin, 204 Rolling Hills Drive, Puryear, TN 38251, or the Salvation Army National Headquarters, P.O. Box 269, Alexandria, VA 22314.
