Glenda McCuiston
Glenda McCuiston, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 10, 1942, in Florence, Alabama, to George and Minnie Bell Newton Mauzy.
She was a retired caregiver and was of Baptist faith. She was a member and served as the state commander for the Amvets Post #45 in Buchanan, Tennessee, and was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steve McCuiston; two sons, Michael Garner and Johnny Garner; one daughter, Jackie Cooper; grandson, Warren Ryan; a granddaughter, Brandy Cooper; one sister, Mary Frances Mauzy Hill; two half-sisters, Pauleen Mauzy Wallace and Barbara Jean Collins; and two half-brothers, George William Collins and Earnie Howard Collins.
Mrs. McCuiston is survived by three daughters, Rena Moore and Deana Ryan, both of Murray and Teresa Ellis of Indiana; two sons, Jason Garner and wife Sara of Almo, and Mac McCuiston and wife Emily of Farmington; one brother, Reuben Mauzy and wife Holly of Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Daniel Garner, April Allen, Tad Garner, Heath Garner, Tina Smith, Selena Smith, Caitlin Garner, Jordan Garner, Bailey Yates, Evan McCuiston and Brittany Moore; and six great-grandchildren, Carson Garner, Cody Garner, Alexis Garner, Weston Garner, Paisley Jo Downing and Ella Moore.
The funeral service will be at noon Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Elijah Balentine officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Amvets Post #45, 14365 U.S. 79, Buchanan, TN 38222.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Robert ‘Bob’ Samuelson
CWO4 USCG (Ret.) Robert “Bob” Samuelson of Puryear, Tennessee, died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Henry County Medical Center.
He was born March 6, 1940, in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, to Stanley Gordon Samuelson and Grace Dorothy Keith Samuelson.
He joined the U.S. Coast Guard in September 1957 and served 30 years.
Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Stanley Francis Samuelson on May 19, 2017; a sister, Mary Elonich; and a brother, Keith Samuelson.
Mr. Samuelson is survived by his wife, Annie-Laurie Thomas Samuelson of Puryear, whom he married Nov. 26, 1958; one daughter, Julie-Ann Samuelson of Puryear; one sister, Ruth Barrette of Janesville, Wisconsin; four grandchildren, Robert C. (Jennifer) Samuelson, Knowles (Maegan) Samuelson, Thomas (Samantha) Curlings and Austin (Emily) Curlings; and 11 great-grandchildren, Charlee and Emmilee Samuelson; Isabella, Knowles and Juliette Samuelson; Leighton, Lawson and Landry Curlings; and Molly, Misha and Anakin Curlings.
A celebration of life, including Masonic rites, will be at 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Buchanan United Methodist Church with H.B. Fields officiating. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at the church.
McEvoy Funeral Home of Paris, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
James Lee Harmon
James Lee Harmon, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Bessie Naomi Pigg
Bessie Naomi Pigg, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.