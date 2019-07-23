Brenda Scott
Brenda Scott, age 68, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Nov. 5, 1950, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Bailey Dotson and Katherine Empson Dotson.
She was an LPN for 12 years at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, and worked at Walmart for 11 years. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Charlene Mullins and Linda Tew.
Mrs. Scott is survived by her husband, Richard Scott of Murray, whom she married July 2, 1979, in Calloway County, Kentucky; one daughter, Heather Patterson and husband Bobby of Lawrenceville, Georgia; two sons, Troy McClure and Paul Scott and wife Heather, all of Murray; one brother, Gordon King and wife Reiko of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and three grandchildren, Zenley McClure, Ethan Scott and Alyssa Verner.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Ryker Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Hargrove
Betty Hargrove, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 2:35 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born June 21, 1935, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Gladys Garland and Henry Austin Kimbro.
She retired from Westview Nursing Home and was a member of Dexter Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Marcus Hargrove; a daughter, Teresa Gail Hargrove; sisters, Shirley Vaughn and Elizabeth Wiggins; and a brother, Elvin Garland.
Mrs. Hargrove is survived by her daughter, Linda Farris and husband Bill; sons, Kenny Hargrove, Ricky Hargrove and Steve Hargrove and wife Carrie; a brother, Lewis Garland; a sister, Hilda Jones; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the America Diabetes Association or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock, Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Georgia Yates Johnson
Georgia Yates Johnson, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.
She was born April 27, 1928, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Reuben N. Yates and Lucy Jane Crawford Yates.
She was employed at Lad & Lassie Children’s Clothing Store in Murray before retiring. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William T. “Jack” Johnson, who died July 27, 2015; one daughter, Sandy Morris; one grandson, William Zachary Sullivan; and a brother, Gene Yates.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by one daughter, Dana Sullivan of Henderson; one sister, Dorothy Johnson of Pilot Oak; two grandchildren, Jon Morris of Lynnville and Josh Sullivan of Henderson; and two great-grandchildren, Lilly and Bella Sullivan of Henderson; as well as a son-in-law, Tommy Morris.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Jim Stahler officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Danny E. Thompson
Mr. Danny E. Thompson, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at Spring Creek Healthcare of Murray.
He was born Oct. 27, 1942, in Hardin, Kentucky, to Dewey Edward and Pocahontas Nance Thompson.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and veteran. He had a passion for reading God's word and a great love for music. Before he became ill, he enjoyed making weekly visits to the local nursing home to visit with the residents and bring their favorite treats. He was a retired machinist and a member of Scott's Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Millie Thompson, and a brother, John "Johnny" Thompson.
Danny is survived by two sons, David Thompson and wife Suzanne of Algonquin, Illinois, and Michael Thompson of Murray; two brothers, Tommy Thompson and wife Tammy of Mayfield and Dewey Thompson of Hardin; a sister, Margie Jones of Calvert City; and five grandchildren, Edward, Stephen, Daniel, Kenneth and Erica Thompson.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in West Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The Rev. Normal Ellis
The Rev. Norman Ellis, a well-known Baptist minister in Western Kentucky for more than 50 years, reached the end of his days as “a good and faithful servant” at age 98 on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Rivers Bend Retirement Community in Kuttawa, Kentucky.
He had served as pastor of six churches in the area through the years before he retired from the pulpit for the first time in 1982. His most notable tenure as a pastor was at Cadiz Baptist Church from 1956 to 1969, where he became pastor emeritus.
Other Kentucky churches where he blessed congregations during those years were at Golden Pond, Canton, Oak Grove, Grand Rivers and Wallonia. He also went to Jackson, Tennessee, to Woodland Baptist Church in 1969-1971 before returning to Western Kentucky.
James Norman Ellis was born Sept. 8, 1920, in Gastonia, North Carolina, to James Clive Ellis and Dora Maud McLean Ellis. His paternal grandparents raised him, most of that time on a small farm near Maiden, North Carolina, where he learned the value and rewards of hard work during lean years.
After he surrendered to the call to preach in the summer of 1937, shortly after graduation from Maiden High School, he was licensed by the First Baptist Church of Maiden. He delivered his first sermon there at the age of 17 on Feb. 13, 1938.
He attended Mars Hill (North Carolina) Junior College (1938-40) and earned a two-year degree while working several jobs to pay his way. His interest in journalism was stimulated there and he became managing editor of the school newspaper.
His education continued at Wake Forest College (1940-42) where he earned the bachelor of arts degree in journalism and graduated in the spring of 1942.
Not long after graduation, he met the love of his life. He had preached at Catawba (North Carolina) Baptist Church as interim pastor and was invited by Mary Jimmie Elizabeth Coulter to dinner with her family at their home. He remembered the dinner as “elegant.” From that beginning, his relationship with Jimmie developed quickly. They were married March 19, 1943, and became a team that took a 65-year journey together until his beloved wife’s death in 2008.
Two months after their wedding, he was inducted into the U.S. Army in South Carolina on May 21, 1943. He trained as a surgical technician and served at eye, ear, nose and throat clinics, first at Okmulgee, Oklahoma, and then at Camp Chaffee, Arkansas, where he was discharged March 27, 1946. In Okmulgee, he was ordained by Calvary Baptist Church and served that congregation until he got military orders to go to Arkansas.
He entered Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville in September 1946. While at the seminary, he was called to Bethlehem Baptist Church where he was pastor until late 1949. He completed work on his degree and began graduate studies at the seminary where he had become known as a scholar by fellow students for his knowledge of Greek and Hebrew. He preached often in Western Kentucky in his latter days at the seminary. The Ellis team was then called to pastorates at Golden Pond in December 1948, and at Canton in May 1949.
They moved their young family, which included David, 4, and Margot, 2, to Trigg County where they grew up and which was home to the Ellis family for the next 20 years.
Sometimes his pastoral duties overlapped. He served concurrently at Golden Pond and Canton for almost four years before being called to Oak Grove. Then, for about a year (1952), he led worship at all three churches - Oak Grove full-time and Golden Pond and Canton half-time. Cadiz Baptist Church voted to call him as pastor in July 1956, and he preached his first sermon about a month later. That began a period of more than 12 years when the Ellis family became a fixture in the community.
Both kids were in school and Jimmie, an accomplished pianist, became a popular teacher with her unique style and he doubled up by teaching three or four years at the junior high and high school levels while continuing to tend the flock. He contributed even more by using his hobbyist skills in electronics and carpentry. He wired the church for sound and put chimes in the belfry, assisted the school system with programs and became a resource for local businesses such as Goodwin Funeral Home, WKDZ radio and others.
They went to the church in Jackson, Tennessee in 1969 for about three years before accepting a call to return to Western Kentucky to Grand Rivers Baptist Church in January 1972. He served the congregation there for more than 10 years before he retired in late 1982.
However, “retirement” seemed a misnomer. During the next 12 years, he served as interim pastor at 12 churches in Trigg, McCracken, Ballard and Caldwell counties.
His well-structured journey of commitment and service and its often hectic pace earned both him and Jimmie respect and admiration wherever they went. That feeling was instrumental in the call that came from Wallonia Baptist Church to come out of retirement in 1994. He’d preached often at Wallonia through the years and developed a special fondness for the church and its parishioners. That kinship moved him and Jimmie to accept the call gladly in April 1994. "Brother" Ellis served as pastor until March 2000, when he took his final retirement at the age of 79. The Ellises lived out their lives by choice in their beloved community of Cadiz and Trigg County.
He is survived by a son, David (Penny) Ellis of Cadiz; a daughter, Margot (Dwain) McIntosh of Murray; a granddaughter, Sarah Elyse Ellis of Clarksville; a grandson, Kent Ellis McIntosh of Murray; three stepgrandchildren, Kevin McIntosh and Patti McIntosh of Murray and Laurie (Ernie) O’Bryan of Dexter, one stepgreat-granddaughter, Hannah Rose O’Bryan of Dexter; and one stepgreat-grandson, James Cory White of Hazel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Clive and Dora Maud McLean Ellis; beloved wife, Jimmie Elizabeth Ellis; two brothers, Olen Ellis and Jack Ellis; and one sister, Betty Davis.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Cadiz Baptist Church at 82 Main Street. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Cadiz Baptist Church with the Rev. Kyle Noffsinger, the Rev. Boyd Smith, Jim Wallace and Ret. Justice Bill Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in East End Cemetery in Cadiz.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a church of choice or to the Trigg County Public Schools Educational Foundation, the Rev. Norman and Jimmie Ellis Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 568, Cadiz, KY 42211.
Goodwin Funeral Home of Cadiz is in charge of arrangements.
John Ned Nance
John Ned Nance, 70, of Almo, Kentucky, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.