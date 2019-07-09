Maxa Anne Read
Maxa Anne Read, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born Aug. 22, 1924, in Bellaire, Kansas, to Melvin E. Rorabaugh and Elsa B. Loofbourrow Rorabaugh.
She was a homemaker and of Protestant faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William G. Read, and one brother, Roscoe D. Rorabaugh.
Mrs. Read is survived by one brother, Dennis Rorabaugh and wife Jan of Lawrence, Kansas, and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Murray City Cemetery with Kerry Lambert officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Willa Dean Colson
Willa Dean Colson, 88, of Murray, died on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Baptist Health Paducah in Paducah.
She was born on Sept. 187, 1930 in Murray to William and Pearl Stables Short. She was a member of Women’s Missionary Union, the Wadesboro Homemakers Club, committee member of the Blood River Baptist Association and she served with her husband, Odell Colson, at New Providence Baptist Church. She was a member of Flint Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Sharon Shaw and husband Paul of Murray, Ginger Norsworthy and husband David of Murray and Luana Barber and husband Ed of Atlanta, Georgia; six grandchildren, Tony Childress, Deanna Childress, Bradley Norsworthy and wife Holly, Brent Norsworthy and wife Jennifer, Cole Barber and Daniel Shaw; eight great grandchildren, Matthew Childress, Morgan Childress, Jakob Norsworthy, Troy Vance, Jackson Norsworthy, Natalie Vance, Barrett Norsworthy and Ellie Norsworthy; several great great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home in Murray. Glen Cope will officiate and burial will follow at Murray Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Tony Childress, Bradley Norsworthy, Brent Norsworthy, Cole Barber and Matthew Childress.
The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Heritage Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy make take the form of donations to Flint Baptist Church, 1350 Flint Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be shared at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.