Marvin Pitts ‘Butch’ Lashlee
Marvin Pitts “Butch” Lashlee, 76, of New Johnsonville, Tennessee, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Camden Healthcare and Rehab in Camden, Tennessee.
He was born Jan. 5, 1943, in Waverly, Tennessee, to Marvin Pitts Lashlee and Maggie Louise Potts Lashlee, who preceded him in death.
He worked for L&N Railroad for 17 years and later became a truck driver. He was a former member of the New Johnsonville Fire Department and he attended Castle Heights Military Academy. He was a member of Trace Creek Baptist Church.
Mr. Lashlee is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Hale (Jeff Sanders) of Murray and Tracy Pierce and husband Ronnie of Camden; a sister, Suzy Lashlee McCoy and husband Sam of Gotha, Florida; and two grandchildren, Taylor Hale and Lauren Hale, both of Murray.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly with Jeff Sanders and Gary McEwen officiating. Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, and will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour Friday, July 19, 2019, at the funeral home.
Luff-Bowen Funeral Home of Waverly, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Adams
Richard Adams, 83, of Coldwater, Kentucky, died Wednesday July 17, 2019, at his residence.
He was a member of Kirksey Church of Christ, a retired teacher and a retired Church of Christ minister with over 50 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Ann Adams; two sisters, Dorothy McNeely and Claydean Reynolds; one brother, Farley Adams; and his parents, Alcie and Ernestine Colley Adams.
Mr. Adams is survived by his wife, Betty L. Turner Adams; one son, Ricky Adams and wife Millie of Carthage, Tennessee; one daughter, Treasa Adams of Coldwater; four grandchildren, Bailey Barnett and special friend Brittainy Henson of Murray, Derek Adams of Carthage, Cynthia Parrish (Jamie) of Murray and Jesse (Jordan) Adams of Smyrna, Tennessee; and five great-grandchildren, Lane, Isaac and Luke Parrish, all of Murray, Calvin Adams of Smyrna and Brentlie Henson of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 3:30 p.m. Friday July 19, 2019, at the Farmington Cemetery with Lyndon Ferguson officiating. Pallbearers will be Barry Turner, Bailey Barnett, Craig Garland, David Beane, Gerald Rule and Rick Murdock. Visitation will be from noon until 3 p.m. Friday July 19, 2019, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph ‘Joe’ Hart Wilson
Joseph Hart ”Joe” Wilson, 87, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was an educator with the Marshall County School System, having served as a teacher, coach and principal. He retired as principal of Jonathan Elementary School. He was a member of Dexter Hardin United Methodist Church where he served in several offices and was a longtime teacher of the Senior Adult Sunday school class. He was also a member of Hardin Masonic Lodge and the Marshall County Retired Teachers Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe and Blanch Black Wilson; his first wife, Rachel Mohler Wilson; a granddaughter, Ashley Wilson; and a stepgrandson, Mark Williams.
Joe is survived by his wife, Nell J. Wilson of Murray; two sons, Joseph Ralph Wilson and wife Nora of Benton and James Russell Wilson and wife Cindy of Hardin; five stepchildren, June Williams and husband Roy of Murray, Myra Cleaver of Benton, Dale Woodall and wife Patsy and Rick Woodall, all of Almo and Max Gore and wife Becky of Benton; two granddaughters, Natasha Wilson of Benton and Shea Wilson of Springfield, Tennessee; eight stepgrandchildren, Terry Cleaver and wife Kelly of Fort Myers, Florida, Roy J. Williams and wife Teresa, Tracy Cleaver and wife Tammy and Jana Amalfitano and husband Rob, all of Murray, Beth Morehead and husband Matt and Shawn Gore and wife Teresa, all of Almo, Mechelle Morgan and husband Mitch of Murray, John Gore and wife Susan of Benton and Samantha Wisehart and husband Wess of Almo; three great-grandchildren; 16 stepgreat-grandchildren; and three stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton with Richard Burkeen and Sam Morehead officiating. John Gore will be soloist. Burial with military honors will be in Pace Cemetery in Hardin. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House or Dexter Hardin United Methodist Church.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.