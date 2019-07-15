James Lee Harmon
James Lee Harmon, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday July 11, 2019, at his home in Murray.
He was born Oct. 8, 1934, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to David Sewell Harmon and Annie Viola Carraway Harmon.
He was raised in the Green Plain Church of Christ and later was a member and Sunday school teacher at Glendale Road Church of Christ. He was a graduate of Hazel High School.
His career included distribution manager for the Murray Ledger & Times, finance manager for Taylor Motors of Murray, president of Trucks, Trailers, Buses, Inc. in Murray, and co-owner of Bowling Green Trucks and Trailers, Inc. in Bowling Green.
In addition to many local and state leadership roles, Mr. Harmon served as a member of the Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society Board of Directors in Omaha, Nebraska, from 1988 until his retirement in 2004. He was also active in the Murray chapter of Lions Club International, serving in several roles including president from 1973-1974. For his service to the community as a Lion, he was awarded the Lion of the Year, life membership, and designated a Melvin Jones Fellow. He was also recognized as a Kentucky Colonel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Elkins Harmon of Murray, whom he married April 15, 1959, in Calloway County.
James is survived by one daughter, Leigh Harmon Downey and husband Mike of Madisonville; two sons, Joe Harmon and wife Tracy of Franklin, Tennessee, and Kent Harmon and wife Dede of Murray; one brother-in-law, Larry Elkins and wife Janie of Murray; and five grandchildren, Tyler McCoart of Murray, Sarabeth Hughes of McKinney, Texas, Emily Harmon of Raleigh, North Carolina, Clay Harmon of Franklin, and Allison Harmon of Knoxville, Tennessee.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with John Dale officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Hazel Cemetery Fund, Attn. Beth Mangrum, 1437 Old Whitlock Road, Puryear, TN 38251.
Connie Leroy Hussey
Connie Leroy Hussey, 73, died after an extended illness on Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Feb. 25, 1946, in Carroll County, Illinois, to Roy N. and Ruth Petersen Hussey. Most of his life was spent in Ellsinore, Missouri, of Carter County, at his family’s homestead until he moved to Murray in 2014.
Connie spoke fondly of working as a logger in Washington and Texas, and on fishing boats in Alaska. He was known to be a skilled mechanic, and enjoyed helping family, friends and neighbors.
Connie looked forward to the time when death, mourning, outcry and pain would be no more, when no one would say “I am sick”. He hoped for the time when his flesh would become fresher than in youth and he could return to the days of his youthful vigor. It was his hope and desire to be resurrected in peaceful, paradise conditions here on earth.
He was preceded in death by his parents and seven sisters, Mildred “Mickey” R. Hussey-Rosenbohm, Louise Hussey-Hamilton, Lucille Hussey-Bounds, Elinor Hussey-Hayes, and three sisters who died in infancy.
Connie is survived by his wife of 32 years, Julia “Judy” Wood Hussey of Murray; three sons: Charles (Donyel) and Conrad Hussey of Oak Harbor, Washington, and Barry (Annette) Priest of Murray; a sister, Dorothy “Dot” Hussey of St. Louis, Missouri; three brothers, Lloyd (Anne) Hussey of Vernon, Texas, Burt Hussey of Henderson, Texas, James “Jim” (Daisey) Hussey of Ellsinore, Missouri; seven grandchildren: Charles “Chaz” (Jacqueline) and Dalton Hussey, Hunter Khalafallah, Lyndsey Carias, Tapanga Hussey, Cameron and Juliena Priest; three great-grandchildren, Aunya Hussey, Gracelynn and Adrin Carias; and extended family who remained close through the years, Pat Wood, Tim and Joe Hayes, Dale Hamilton and Lucy Bounds; and many nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.
A memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Ellis Community Center in Murray.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a local animal shelter or Humane Society.
Bessie Naomi Pigg
Bessie Naomi Pigg, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her home.
She was born Oct. 10, 1927, in Sheffield, Alabama, to Clifford H. Wilson and Bessie Lee Scott Wilson.
She was a member of Union Grove Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter W. Pigg; two sisters, Thelma Wilson Diviney and Dorothy Wilson; and one brother, Phillip Wilson.
Mrs. Pigg is survived by two daughters, Susan Pigg Adams and husband Alan of Manchester, Tennessee, and Cathy Pigg and husband Dale Pentecost of Murray; two sons, Larry Pigg and wife Carol of Milan, Tennessee, and James Pigg and wife Jan of Murray; one sister, Patricia Wey and husband Tommy of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; nine grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Alan Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Collinwood, Tennessee. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
