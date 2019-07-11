Maxa Anne Read
Maxa Anne Read, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born Aug. 22, 1924, in Bellaire, Kansas, to Melvin E. Rorabaugh and Elsa B. Loofbourrow Rorabaugh.
She was a homemaker and of Protestant faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William G. Read, and one brother, Roscoe D. Rorabaugh.
Mrs. Read is survived by one brother, Dennis Rorabaugh and wife Jan of Lawrence, Kansas, and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Murray City Cemetery with Kerry Lambert officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Robert 'Bob' Samuelson
CWO4 USCG (Ret.) Robert "Bob" Samuelson of Puryear, Tennessee, died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Henry County Medical Center.
He was born March 6, 1940, in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, to Stanley Gordon Samuelson and Grace Dorothy Keith Samuelson.
He joined the U.S. Coast Guard in September 1957 and served 30 years.
Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Stanley Francis Samuelson on May 19, 2017; a sister, Mary Elonich; and a brother, Keith Samuelson.
Mr. Samuelson is survived by his wife, Annie-Laurie Thomas Samuelson of Puryear, whom he married Nov. 26, 1958; one daughter, Julie-Ann Samuelson of Puryear; one sister, Ruth Barrette of Janesville, Wisconsin; four grandchildren, Robert C. (Jennifer) Samuelson, Knowles (Maegan) Samuelson, Thomas (Samantha) Curlings and Austin (Emily) Curlings; and 11 great-grandchildren, Charlee and Emmilee Samuelson; Isabella, Knowles and Juliette Samuelson; Leighton, Lawson and Landry Curlings; and Molly, Misha and Anakin Curlings.
A celebration of life, including Masonic rites, will be at 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Buchanan United Methodist Church with H.B. Fields officiating. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at the church.
McEvoy Funeral Home of Paris, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Glenda N. McCuiston
Glenda N. McCuiston, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.