Willa Dean Colson
Willa Dean Colson, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Sept. 18, 1930, in Murray to William and Pearl Stables Short.
She was a member of the Women’s Missionary Union, the Wadesboro Homemakers Club, a committee member of the Blood River Baptist Association, and she served with her husband, Odell Colson, at New Providence Baptist Church. She was a member of Flint Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband.
Mrs. Colson is survived by her daughters, Sharon Shaw and husband Paul and Ginger Norsworthy and husband David, all of Murray and Luana Barber and husband Ed of Atlanta, Georgia; six grandchildren, Tony Childress, Deanna Childress, Bradley Norsworthy and wife Holly, Brent Norsworthy and wife Jennifer, Cole Barber and Daniel Shaw; eight great-grandchildren, Mathew Childress, Morgan Childress, Jakob Norsworthy, Troy Vance, Jackson Norsworthy, Natalie Vance, Barrett Norsworthy and Ellie Norsworthy; several great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Glen Cope officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Tony Childress, Bradley Norsworthy, Brent Norsworthy, Cole Barber and Matthew Childress. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the funeral home.
Jean Darnell Blankenship
Jean Darnell Blankenship, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was a charter member of the University Church of Christ. She was the executive director of the American Red Cross for 13 years and the National Red Cross Disaster Organization for 13 years, where she worked over 40 national disasters. She was a trustee of the Calloway County Public Library, a member and president of the Murray-Calloway County Park Board, and was selected by the Rotary Club of Murray as the Humanitarian of the Year in 1995. She was also the co-founder of the Calloway County Humane Society and a member of the Murray Magazine Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Macon Blankenship, and her parents, Herman and Oina Darnell of the Kirksey community.
Mrs. Blankenship is survived by her son, Mark Blankenship and wife Becky; her daughter, Beth Buchanan and husband David, all of Murray; four grandchildren, Brian Lovins and wife Beth Rose of Phoenix, Arizona, Morgan Hutchinson and husband Brett of Los Angeles, California, Neal Buchanan and wife Laura of Nashville, Tennessee, and Bailey Blankenship of Murray; four great-grandchildren, Cattarina Lovins of Phoenix, Olive Bee and Schafer Hutchinson of Los Angeles and Lily Grace Buchanan of Nashville; her brother-in-law, Paul Blankenship and wife Alice of Dewitt, Michigan; a sister-in-law, Jane Hill of Murray; an uncle, Ray Bazzell of Murray; an aunt, Dean Rogers of Winter, Haven, Florida; and several nephews, a niece and cousins.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at the University Church of Christ with burial to follow in Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the church and from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at the church. The service will be officiated by Charlie Bazzell and John Dale and music will be conducted by Dr. Todd Hill, her nephew, and Dr. Derek Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be her cousins and the ladies of the Murray Magazine Club. Active pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or to the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter, 81 Shelter Lane, Murray, KY 42071.
Connie Hussey
Connie Hussey, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 3:28 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.