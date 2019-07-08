Tammy Buchanan
Tammy Buchanan, 54, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at her home.
She was born Dec. 1, 1964, to Darrell and Vera Ann Walker Kelly.
She loved her children dearly, and fully enjoyed being a Grammy to her grand-babies.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Vera Ann Kelly.
Tammy is survived by her husband, Don Buchanan of Murray; a son, Christopher Kelly and wife Elizabeth; two daughters, Leslie Clark and husband Wade and Julie Canerdy and husband Brian; her stepmother, Sherl Kelly; a stepson, Benjamin Buchanan and wife Holly; a stepdaughter, Kathy Barrow and husband Ron; grandchildren, Nora and Weston Kelly, Ellie and Judah Clark, and Amelia Buchanan; a sister, Kathy Kelly Pessefall; nieces, Savannah Pessefall and Brittany Kelly; and stepbrothers and stepsisters and their families.
A private graveside service for family will be at Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Salvation Army or Soup for the Soul, 411 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, was in charge of arrangements.
Jean Darnell Blankenship
Jean Darnell Blankenship, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was a charter member of the University Church of Christ. She was the executive director of the American Red Cross for 13 years and the National Red Cross Disaster Organization for 13 years, where she worked over 40 national disasters. She was a trustee of the Calloway County Public Library, a member and president of the Murray-Calloway County Park Board, and was selected by the Rotary Club of Murray as the Humanitarian of the Year in 1995. She was also the co-founder of the Calloway County Humane Society and a member of the Murray Magazine Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Macon Blankenship, and her parents, Herman and Oina Darnell of the Kirksey community.
Mrs. Blankenship is survived by her son, Mark Blankenship and wife Becky; her daughter, Beth Buchanan and husband David, all of Murray; four grandchildren, Brian Lovins and wife Beth Rose of Phoenix, Arizona, Morgan Hutchinson and husband Brett of Los Angeles, California, Neal Buchanan and wife Laura of Nashville, Tennessee, and Bailey Blankenship of Murray; four great-grandchildren, Cattarina Lovins of Phoenix, Olive Bee and Schafer Hutchinson of Los Angeles and Lily Grace Buchanan of Nashville; her brother-in-law, Paul Blankenship and wife Alice of Dewitt, Michigan; a sister-in-law, Jane Hill of Murray; an uncle, Ray Bazzell of Murray; an aunt, Dean Rogers of Winter, Haven, Florida; and several nephews, a niece and cousins.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at the University Church of Christ with burial to follow in Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the church and from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at the church. The service will be officiated by Charlie Bazzell and John Dale and music will be conducted by Dr. Todd Hill, her nephew, and Dr. Derek Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be her cousins and the ladies of the Murray Magazine Club. Active pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or to the Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter, 81 Shelter Lane, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences can be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.