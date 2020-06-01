Hansel Keith
Hansel Keith, 87, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Aug.16, 1932, in Coushatta, Louisiana, to William Ed and Stella Clark Keith.
He retired from Red River Parrish in Louisiana where he was the maintenance director. He was a member of Brooks Chapel United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Herman, Raymond and Edward Keith, and a sister, Marylee Stone.
Mr. Keith is survived by his wife, Annette Boudreau Keith, whom he was married June 24, 1957; a daughter, Dahn Scott and husband Larry of Dexter; a brother, Alvin Keith (Denise) of Cushatta, Louisiana; two sisters, Retha Griffith of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Zethel Matthews of Cushatta; and two grandchildren, Maison Lemoine and Eide Scott.
A graveside service was at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at McDaniel Cemetery in Dexter with Robert McKinney officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to MCCH Hospice, c/o Murray Calloway Endowment for Healthcare, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, was in charge of arrangements.
James 'Jimmy' Bruce Jones
James “Jimmy” Bruce Jones, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Nov. 29, 1943, in Milan, Tennessee, to Max A. Jones and Eunice L. Miller Jones. He retired from Southern Source in Milan, Tennessee, and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann Murray Jones; one sister, Judy Jones; one brother, Jerry Jones; and one grandson, Levi Jones.
Mr. Jones is survived by two sons, Derek Jones and wife Stacy of Murray and Dexter Jones and wife Rosalyn of Fort Myers, Florida; one sister, Vicki Brawley and husband Ronald of Clarksville, Tennessee; and two grandchildren, Chloe and Keegan.
A graveside service was at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Poplar Spring Baptist Church Cemetery in Atwood, Tennessee, with Derek Jones and John Dale officiating. Therewas no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Maxie Perry
Maxie Perry, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 11:22 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Dec. 10, 1940, in Stewart County, Tennessee, to Amos Perry and Adell Lyons Perry.
He was a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Patsy Yvonne Perry and Mary Elizabeth Perry; and one brother, Amos Perry Jr.
Mr. Perry is survived by his sisters, Susie Perry of Murray and Cathy Watkins and husband Wayne of Hazel; brothers, Jim Perry (Edna) of New Concord, Bobby Perry (Karon), Ken Perry (Debbie), Carl Perry, Tom Perry, Danny Perry (Anetta) and Hal Perry (Belinda), all of Murray.
A graveside service was at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Hicks Cemetery. There was no public visitation.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Gary M. Govern
Gary M. Govern, 59, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
He was born Dec. 22, 1960, in Columbus, Nebraska. He was a production manufacturer at Briggs & Stratton and also worked at Kenlake Foods. He was of Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Govern; and his father-in-law, Donald Thacker.
Mr. Govern is survived by his wife Susan Thacker Govern of Murray, whom he married May 25, 1984, in Pryorsburg, Kentucky; his mother, Judie Skinner Govern of Hardin; two daughters, Amanda Nash and husband Justin of Almo and Tiffany Chadwick and husband Jason of Buchanan, Tennessee; one sister, Davida Canter of Louisville; three brothers, Dan Govern of Hardin, Travis Govern of Wichita, Kansas, and Shawn Govern and wife Melinda of Wichita; five grandchildren, Keira, Ellie, Harper and Lennon Nash, all of Almo and Ainsley Chadwick of Buchanan; his mother-in-law, Margaret Thacker of Murray; and his stepmother, Deborah Govern of Wichita.
A graveside service was at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Brett Miles officiating. Visitation was from 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
April 'Dawn' Shekell
April “Dawn” Shekell, 44, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Aug. 30, 1975, in Murray, Kentucky. She earned a bachelor of science degree in 2007 from Murray State University, and was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Debbie Russell Shekell, and one brother, John Shekell.
Ms. Shekell is survived by her partner, Ed Young of Murray; her father, Randy Shekell of Murray; one daughter, Kora Dawn Young of Murray; one son, Kody Ray Young of Murray; and two sisters, Joy Camp and husband Michael of Coldwater and Brandi Shekell of Murray.
A graveside service was at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Bazzell Cemetery with Brett Miles officiating. There was no public visitation.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn K. Bowen
Evelyn K. Bowen was born March 21, 1938. She left this world to be with God, who she so fiercely loved and lived for on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the age of 82. She battled Alzheimer's for almost 18 years.
She was the daughter of Mary and Robert Merrell. She had 10 siblings, Dean, Donald, John, Laura, Linda, Joyce, Paula, Naomi, Zanie and Carol.
She recently celebrated her 65th anniversary with her husband, Charlie Bowen, whom she married May 28, 1955.
She was preceded in death by two children, Robert Marshall Bowen and Angela Caroline Bowen.
Mrs. Bowen is survived by her husband, Charlie Bowen,; a daughter, Julie West-Morganti and husband Jamey Morganti of Lynn Grove; one son, Jason Bowen of Lynn Grove; three grandchildren that she adored, Angela Dunaway of Cuba, Josh West of Lynn Grove and Molly Hancock of Indianapolis, Indiana; and two great-grandchildren, Haven Dunaway, and Zade Dunaway.
Evelyn had a passion for helping families in need, fostering children, loved and adored her family, and had a strong faith in God which reflected in her life daily. She was a talented artist. One of the greatest memories held by her family is how a total stranger stopped them and told how she gave to them in times of need. Her legacy will carry on with her family. She was a member of William’s Chapel Church of Christ and also attended Cuba Church of Christ.
Due to her passion of helping and fostering children, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to New Pathways for Children in Melber, or the Anna Mae Hospice House in Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday June 1, 2020, at the Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Will McSweeney officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at the funeral home.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Lynette Lassiter Tadlock
Lynette Lassiter Tadlock, 76, of Sherwood, Arkansas, died Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Louis S. Fontano
Louis S. Fontano, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.