Nicholas Adams
Nicholas Adams, 26, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his home.
He was born Oct. 25, 1994, in Louisville, Kentucky.
He attended Elm Grove Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eric Adams.
Nicholas is survived by his parents, Jerry and Donna Tucker of Murray; his mother, Alisha Boggess Adams of Murray; a sister, Jennifer Smith and husband Joshua of Dallas, Georgia; four brothers, Landon Boggess of Murray, Matthew Adams of Murray, Mitchell Tucker and wife Tammy of Murray and Brian Tucker and wife Kassia of Murray; two nieces, Karsyn and Chase Tucker, both of Murray; and two nephews, Lucas and Travis Tucker, both of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Clint Gentry officiating. Burial will follow in Old Shiloh Pond Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to your favorite charity in memory of Nicholas.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Charlene Gail Gage
Charlene Gail Gage, 79, of Franklin, Tennessee, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
She was born Nov. 28, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan, to Charles and Katie Irene Humphrey.
She lived in St. Louis, Missouri, and Murray, Kentucky, before moving to Franklin. She graduated from Murray State University where she received a master’s degree in teaching. She retired as a teacher from Kirkwood High School in Missouri. She was a member of Redemption City Church in Franklin.
Gail is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Billy Gage, and stepsons, Gregory, Stanley and Travis Gage.
A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Saturday May 29, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin was in charge of arrangements.
Verr Scharlyene ‘Schar’ Harbison Hurt
Verr Scharlyene “Schar” Harbison Hurt, 93, of Owensboro, Kentucky, formerly of Paducah, Benton, and Frankfort, Kentucky, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
She was born Sept. 10, 1927, in Cullman, Alabama, to W.W. and Addie Bell Harbison.
She attended Cumberland College and later earned a bachelor's degree, master's and Rank I in elementary education and taught in Frankfort at Collins Lane Elementary and Paducah school systems with Morgan Elementary. Upon retirement, she continued to substitute teach in the Marshall County School System.
She was currently a member of First Baptist Church in Owensboro and the Happy Hearts Sunday school class. She was a member of several Baptist churches in Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky, as she faithfully served alongside her pastor husband, Billy G. Hurt, who preceded her in death.
In addition to her parents and first husband, she was also preceded in death by her second husband, Jack Reisinger; a son, Robert Hurt; six brothers, Raymond M. Harbison, Wallace T. Harbison, Thurman Harbison, Helton H. Harbison, Troy Harbison and Jack C. Harbison; and two sisters, Rose Marie Cook and Geneva Thompson.
Schar is survived by two sons, Grey (Ellen) Hurt of Owensboro and Mark Hurt of Paducah; “Mama Schar” is survived by five granddaughters, Kathryn (Rush) Witt of Columbus, Ohio, Amy (Chris) Gabel of Smyrna, Tennessee, Kara Hurt of Owensboro, Paige (Brian) Ladd of Flatwoods and Leah (Landon) Brewer of Benton; 12 great-grandchildren, Hannah, Sophie, Josiah, Ezra, and Ella Grace Witt, Nathan and Rylie Gabel, Eli Hurt, Ava, Nora, and Lucy Ladd and Cohen Brewer; one sister, Jeweldean Clay of Columbia, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home in Benton, with Bob Cook and Mark Hurt officiating. Burial followed in Benton City Cemetery. Visitation was from noon until until the service time of 3 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made as memorial gifts to Turning Point Ministries of Western Kentucky, 632 N. 12th St., Box 160, Murray, KY 42071, Paramount Church, 211 N. Merkle Rd., Bexley, OH 43209, or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen's Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online condolences may be left at www.filbeckandcann.com.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Benton was in charge of arrangements.
Juanita Terry Davenport
Juanita Terry Davenport, 96, died Friday, May 21, 2021, at her home.
She was born Jan. 21, 1925, on a farm east of Crofton, Kentucky, to Walton and Addie Terry and was the oldest of four girls.
After graduating from high school, she went to Washington, D.C. to work in the treasury department during World War II. Later, she worked at Jennie Stuart Hospital in the X-ray department. She is remembered for her loving, easy-going manner and devotion to the care of Mary, her handicapped sister. Her entire life virtually revolved around family dinners, home and church activities. She loved to read and sew, especially embroidery and quilting.
She married George Davenport Jr. on Dec. 24, 1947. They were married for 60 years. Most of those years they lived on Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville. They moved to the family farm near Crofton about 1974. She was an active church member at Edgewood Baptist Church in Hopkinsville, then later at Crofton Baptist and Cherry Corner Baptist in Murray.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sisters, Virginia Bowman and Mary Terry; half-sister, Ruby Barnett; and son-in-law, Eddie Harris.
Juanita is survived by one sister, Imogene Dyer; two daughters, Linda Hendrick (Jim) of Murray and Bonnie Harris of Murray; three grandsons, Kelly Harris of Paducah, Patrick Harris of Lexington, and Greg Hendrick of Murray; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
An interment service was held at Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. Visitation was from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, May 24, 2021 at Crofton Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Erma Lee Wilson
Erma Lee Wilson, 96, of Murray, Kentucky died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
She was born May 2, 1925, in Graves County, Kentucky, to Robert Angel and Florine Bryn Angel.
She was a homemaker and was of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Wilson; three sons, Kenneth Wilson, Anthony Wilson and Keith Wilson; and one brother, James Angel.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by one daughter, Brenda Thorn of Almo; one son, Larry Wilson and wife Cindy of Paris, Tennessee; 10 grandchildren, Chris Thorn and wife Misty, Chad Thorn, Matt Thorn and wife Natalie, Ronnie Wilson, Timothy Wilson, Karen Story and husband Greg, Kim Wheeler and husband Justin, Keri Wilson, Kristal Wilson, Kasey Wilson and Casey Brown; 11 great-grandchildren, Lillie Thorn, Hallie Thorn, Brooklyn Thorn, Autumn Barker, Isaiah Story, Charlton Story, Corinne Wilson, Gracie Wilson, Aubrey Wheeler, Adley Wheeler and Ianna Wilson; and three great-great-grandchildren, Genesis Story, Brody Barker and Bryce Barker
A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Murray Memorial Gardens with Glenn Cope officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
John Arna Gregory Jr.
John Arna Gregory Jr., 90, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Dec. 25, 1930, in Harlan, Kentucky, and was preceded in death by his father, John Arna Gregory Sr.; his mother, Lilla Keane Gregory; his sister, Frances Anne Gregory Fulton; and his niece, Karla Fulton.
Mr. Gregory is survived by his wife of 65 years, Charlotte Anne O’Keefe Gregory; his daughters Anne Louise Mills (David) and Charlotte Keane Hale (Ben); three grandchildren, John Arna Gregory Mills, Anthony David Mills Jr. (Kristine) and Charlotte Anne Hale Sexton (Matt); and two great-grandchildren, James “Jay” Archer Sexton and Turner Reed Mills.
Mr. Gregory graduated from Harlan High School in 1948, Centre College of Kentucky in 1952, and University of Kentucky College of Law in 1955, where he was the note editor for the Kentucky Law Journal. From 1956 to 1959, he served as a captain in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps.
In his professional career, Mr. Gregory joined the law firm of Nat Ryan Hughes in Murray in 1959. After the death of Mr. Hughes, Sid Easley joined the firm in 1981 and the firm name became Gregory and Easley. He was a member of the Calloway County Bar Association, Kentucky Bar Association, American Bar Association, Board of Directors of Kentucky Defense Council for two terms from 1978 to 1984, Centre College of Kentucky Alumni Board of Directors, Attorney’s Defense Institute and Association of Defense Trial Attorneys. He also served as the attorney for the Murray Electric System from 1981 to 2011.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Murray, where he served as a clerk of the Board of Elders and chairman of the Board of Trustees.
Mr. Gregory had a lifetime love of hunting and fishing, and especially enjoyed his many birddogs and hunting companions. He was proud to have been an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America in Harlan.
Visitation for Mr. Gregory will be from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Presbyterian Church Outreach, 1601 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or Humane Society of Calloway County, P.O. Box 764, Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Wanda Faye Billington Walker
Wanda Faye Billington Walker, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Sept. 2, 1950, in Murray, to Marvin Billington and Willie Mae Richerson Billington.
She retired after teaching school for 29 years, having started her teaching career at Webster County, then Trigg County, and primarily teaching at North and Southwest Calloway County Elementary Schools. She received her bachelor of science degree, master's of arts degree, and Rank 1 degree from Murray State University. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church and was a member of the Pat Hutson Sunday school class, choir, Young at Heart, and Bereavement Ministry at the church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers-in-law, James Rose, Joe Walker and Tommy Mathis.
Mrs. Walker is survived by her husband, Ronnie Walker of Murray, whom she married Aug. 11, 1973, in Calloway County, Kentucky; one daughter, Sarah Walker Oliver and husband Brandon of Mayfield; one son, Bradley Walker and wife Robin of Benton; one brother, Mason Billington and wife Wilma of Murray; three sisters-in-law, Sue Rose of Murray, Judy Mathis of Benton and Janette Walker of Murray; two brothers-in-law, Gerald Walker and wife Rose of Murray and Billy Walker and wife Debbie of Murray; and five grandchildren, Caleb Oliver and Emily Oliver, both of Mayfield and Daniel Walker, Levi Walker and Liz Kate Walker, all of Benton.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Westside Baptist Church with Merrick Nunn, Brad Walker and Darrell Walker officiating. Entombment will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Westside Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Life House, 602 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Mark Herndon
Mark Herndon, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Janet S. Ferguson
Janet S. Ferguson, 77, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Vinson W. Farist
Vinson W. Farist, 81, of Buchanan, Tennessee, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Norma 'Alice' Burkeen Bell
Norma “Alice” Burkeen Bell, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Towne Square Care of Puryear in Puryear, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Mary O. Brown
Mary O. Brown, 99, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services