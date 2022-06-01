Tracy Faye Gallimore
Tracy Faye Gallimore, 59, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was self-employed, and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. She enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, flowers, and being in the water.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Samuel Gallimore and Shirley Diane Erwin; and five siblings, Laurie Gallimore, Tammy Gallimore, Dennis Gallimore, Bobby Gallimore and Terry Gallimore.
Ms. Gallimore is survived by two daughters, Ashley Morris of Murray and Tisha (Josh) Riley of Draffenville; her fiancé, Allen Stone; two siblings, Cindy (Phil) Leggo and Steve Blair, both of Nashville, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Kobe Hughes, Trinity Morris, Maeleigh Wells, Ridge Riley, Hunter Riley and Lake Riley; two nieces, Tera Stutesman and Jenny Hinton; and two nephews, Troy Lewis and Josh Harcourt.
A memorial service will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, 2022, at the Lakeview Building at Kenlake State Park in Aurora, Kentucky.
Lavelle Stone
Lavelle Stone, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Oct. 1, 1935, in Henry County, Tennessee, to Carlos Clifton Byars and Bama Lee (Yow) Byars
She worked as a retail salesperson at Bright’s, Behr’s and the Fashion Bug clothing stores in Murray, before retiring. She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Pat Stone; one son, Joey Alan Stone; and one daughter, Rebecca Merrell.
Mrs. Stone is survived by one daughter, Rhonda Pardue and husband Terry of Charlotte, Tennessee; one son, Freddie Joe Stone and wife Jodi of Murray, one sister, Linda Stanley of Henry County; son-in-law, David Merrell of Paris, Tennessee; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Stahler officiating. Burial followed in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services to assist with final expenses.
Mary Pierce Coursey
Mary Pierce Coursey, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Clinton Place in Clinton, Kentucky.
She was born Dec. 18, 1927, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Robert Jones and Veda Rose.
She was a homemaker and a member of Zion’s Cause Baptist Church in Benton, Kentucky.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Howard Pierce; second husband, Buford Coursey; a daughter, Tammie Riggins; a son, Mickey Pierce; two sisters, Norma Rose and Sue Harris; and three brothers, Gilbert Jones, Charles Jones and Bill Jones.
Mrs. Coursey is survived by one daughter, Ginger Pierce Nall of Murray; one sister, Anna Walters of Paducah; five grandchildren, Trey Nall of Franklin, Tennessee, Shannon Pierce of Clearwater, Florida, Kriston Greene and husband Chip of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Chelsea Riggins of Chicago, Illinois and Lexi Pierce of Clearwater, Florida; three great-grandchildren, Hunter Nall of Columbia, Tennessee, and Madison and Jackson Greene, both of Spring Hill; one great-great grandchild, Hawkins Nall of Columbia.
Private graveside services will be held for the family with burial to follow in Murray Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The ALS Association KY Chapter, 13102 Eastpoint Park Blvd., Suite 101, Louisville, KY 40223.
Sadie Renee' Dieck
Sadie Renee' Dieck was born sleeping on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Ronald Dieck and Perricellia Taylor of Murray; sisters, Taylor Feckley, Baylee Dieck; brothers, Ethan Dieck, Logan Dieck; grandparents, Chris and Johnie Taylor as well as Ron and Joann Dieck.
No services are planned.
Alex Callaway
Alex Callaway, 33, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.