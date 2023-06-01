Michael Larry Stepto Sr.
Michael Larry Stepto Sr., 80, of Fort Myers, Florida, peacefully passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Larsen Health Center in Fort Myers.
Born May 2, 1943, in Charleston, West Virginia, he was the son of John Stepto and Vera Toney Stepto.
He was a devout Catholic that cared deeply for his family and enjoyed giving back to his community. He served our country in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He retired from the Army as a Major in 1981. He graduated from Murray State University in 1983 with a bachelor of science degree and from the University of Tennessee at Memphis School of Pharmacy. He worked as a pharmacist until 2012. He proudly served in multiple organizations including a lifetime membership of the Military Officers Association of America, Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical fraternity, the Kiwanis and the Knights of Columbus. In retirement, he enjoyed living in Fort Myers, playing golf, volunteering on mission trips around the globe and traveling the country.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Estella K. Stepto, and his brother, Stephen S. Stepto.
Mr. Stepto is survived by his daughter, Cathy Grant and husband Jimmy of Clarksville, Tennessee; two sons, Michael L. Stepto Jr. and wife Tiffany of Evansville, Indiana, and Jeffery Harrell of Benton; one brother, John Stepto Jr. and wife Irene of Winston Salem, North Carolina; one sister, Monica Joy Cogan and husband Ben of Abbeyville, South Carolina; seven grandchildren, Justin Grant, Brittany Holt, Alan Michael Stepto, Phoebe Stepto, Jason Harrell, Joshua Harrell and Jessica Harrell; and two great-grandchildren, Caroline Holt and Andrew Holt.
The funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at St. Leo Catholic Church with Father Josh McCarty officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Leo Catholic Church Building Fund, 401 North 12th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.