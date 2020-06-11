Carl Ray 'Mickey' Cherry
Carl Ray “Mickey” Cherry, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Jan. 7, 1937, in Land Between the Lakes of Stewart County, Tennessee, to Herbert and Claudie Lyons Cherry.
Mickey was a 35-year employee of Boone’s Laundry and farmed. He had a beautiful singing voice and enjoyed leading singing at Pleasant Valley Church of Christ. He loved to be outdoors riding around back country roads, being down by the lake and fishing and spending mornings sharing biscuits with his dog.
Luck was always made to stay with him, and it never failed to follow him. Four-leaf clovers were always never far from his sight, he never failed to always find them. Determination and winning were always his number one priority on the pulling track and he never failed to be number one at the end of the track. He will forever hold the number one position in our hearts.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Ricky Ray Cherry.
Mickey is survived by his wife, Mildred Cherry of Murray; one son, Tony Cherry and wife Angela of Murray; three grandchildren, John Cherry of Murray, Elisha Cherry and Erika Cherry, both of Calvert City; and three brothers, Junior Cherry of Clearwater, Florida, Roy Cherry of Springfield, Illinois, and Joe Cherry of Murray.
Private family graveside services will be at Hicks Cemetery with Ron McNutt officiating.
Expressions may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Cynthia 'Cindy' Gail Vance
Cynthia "Cindy" Gail Vance, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her home.
She was born Dec. 24, 1959, in Murray.
She retired from Judy and Shere’s Beauty Salon after working as a beautician for over 30 years. She was a 1978 graduate of Murray High School, and a member of Memorial Baptist Church. She was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan, Murray High School Tigers fan, a music lover, and loved shopping.
She was preceded in death by her father, Coffield Vance, and her brother, William Vance.
Cindy is survived by her mother, Frances Taylor Vance of Murray; one sister, Rhonda Vance Derington of Benton; a sister-in-law, Margie Vance of Murray; nieces and nephews who she thought of as her children, Tony Derington and wife Dana, Kim Morris and husband Scott, Donielle Underwood and husband Troy, Amberly Munsey and husband Kevin and Emily Shields and husband Jeff; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Kaeleigh Morris and wife Morgan, Paige Underwood, Kayce Underwood, Madison Underwood, Ava Munsey, Lila Munsey, Asa Munsey, Kaliya Morris, Brady Shields, McCartney Derington and Bailey Derington.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Martin Severns officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to WATCH Inc., 702 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or to the Trust for Life, 982 Eastern Parkway, Box 13, Louisville, KY 40217.
Carol Ciafullo
Carol Ciafullo, 63, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Jan. 20, 1957, in Bayonne, New Jersey, to Robert and Katherine Ciafullo.
She was a member of Murray First Pentecostal Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Clifford, John and Richard Ciafullo.
Ms. Ciafullo is survived by two daughters, Ashleah Hutchison and husband Ronnie and Kristina Zionczkowski, all of Murray; two brothers, Raymond Ciafullo and wife Cira of Cutler Bay, Florida, and Robert Ciafullo and wife Karen of Collingswood, New Jersey; a sister, Katherine Doyle of Elizabeth, New Jersey; and three grandchildren, Kole, Riley and Jaxon Hutchison of Murray.
A celebration of life will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Murray First Pentecostal Church.
Helen Dunn
Helen Dunn, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray.
Adrian Gilbert Bess Sr.
Adrian Gilbert Bess Sr., 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Oakview Nursing and Rehab in Calvert City, Kentucky.
