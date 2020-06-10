Cynthia 'Cindy' Gail Vance
Cynthia "Cindy" Gail Vance, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her home.
She was born Dec. 24, 1959, in Murray.
She retired from Judy and Shere’s Beauty Salon after working as a beautician for over 30 years. She was a 1978 graduate of Murray High School, and a member of Memorial Baptist Church. She was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan, Murray High School Tigers fan, a music lover, and loved shopping.
She was preceded in death by her father, Coffield Vance, and her brother, William Vance.
Cindy is survived by her mother, Frances Taylor Vance of Murray; one sister, Rhonda Vance Derington of Benton; a sister-in-law, Margie Vance of Murray; nieces and nephews who she thought of as her children, Tony Derington and wife Dana, Kim Morris and husband Scott, Donielle Underwood and husband Troy, Amberly Munsey and husband Kevin and Emily Shields and husband Jeff; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Kaeleigh Morris and wife Morgan, Paige Underwood, Kayce Underwood, Madison Underwood, Ava Munsey, Lila Munsey, Asa Munsey, Kaliya Morris, Brady Shields, McCartney Derington and Bailey Derington.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Martin Severns officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to WATCH Inc., 702 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or to the Trust for Life, 982 Eastern Parkway, Box 13, Louisville, KY 40217.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremations Services is in charge of arrangements.
Janice Gayle Barrett
Janice Gayle Barrett, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Nov. 25, 1945, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Bulas James Wilson and Effie Lorene Kingins Wilson.
She was a retired beautician, and was a member of Coldwater United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Patsy Ann Locke, and two brothers, Bobby Gene Wilson and Jimmy Wilson.
Mrs. Barrett is survived by her husband, Jerry Barrett of Murray, whom she married Oct. 5, 1963; one son, Tim Barrett and wife Kimberly of Murray; one brother, Bill Wilson and wife Suzanne of Paris, Tennessee; and two grandchildren, Beau Barrett and Marlee Barrett, both of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Tim Palmer and Kenny Locke officiating. Burial will follow in West Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 am. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Coldwater United Methodist Church, 8317 KY 121 North, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia Braboy Gray
Virginia Braboy Gray, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Cadiz, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Murray, from non-COVID pneumonia.
She was born May 9, 1934, in Trigg County, Kentucky, to Boyce and Martha Terrell Braboy.
She was a Certified Professional Secretary; retired from Johnson Controls after 28 years, and was one of the first employee hired at the Cadiz Hoover facility. She also was the first employee to be hired at the American National Rubber Cadiz plant, retiring as administrative assistant. She was a 1952 graduate of Trigg County High School and Draughon's Business College in Nashville, Tennessee. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church and the Praise Sunday School Class. Prior to that, she was a 44-year member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Cadiz. She belonged to Woodmen of the World, Cadiz Camp 20, and the Parkinson's Support Group of Murray. She had been a member and officer in the National Secretaries Association, Cadiz Chapter, and received her CPS rating in 1976. Mrs. Gray and her husband, Marshall, were interested in genealogy and Indian artifacts. They enjoyed traveling and were devoted fans of Southern Gospel music.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Marshall Gray, whom she married Nov. 26, 1952; a sister, Bernice Braboy Brown; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Andrew and Lola Gray; a brother-in-law, George Gray and wife, Marilyn; a sister-in-law, Stella Gray Thomas and husband, Alton; a niece, Taylor Brown; and a nephew, Jarrod Holloman.
Mrs. Gray is survived by a son, Ronnie Gray and wife Reta of Murray; two daughters, Lydia Gray and husband Scott Bosse of Madison, Alabama, and Marcia Gray Rutland and husband Steve of Murray; a sister, Janice (Joe) Powell of Cadiz; a brother-in-law, Jesse Reide Brown of Glasgow; a sister-in-law, Jewell (Bobby) Prescott of Cadiz; six grandchildren, Jennie Rutland (Bill) Dart of DeForest, Wisconsin, Katie Rutland (Ben) Nelson of Mobile, Alabama, Garrett (Emily) Bosse of Huntsville, Alabama, Jonathan (Meeda) Bosse of Hartselle, Alabama, Scottie Rob (Carla) Gray of Hazel and Ryan (Tiffany) Gray of Murray; 11 great-grandchildren, Addison Dart, Bentley Grace Dart, Abigail Nelson, Aiden Nelson, Josiah Nelson, Allison Bosse, Nathan Marshall Bosse, Jared Gray, Lyric Gray, Layla Gray and Jaidee Gray; and three step great-grandsons, Tripp Cleaver, Jhanzen Cleaver and Ayden Lee.
A private graveside service will be held at East End Cemetery in Cadiz with John Thompson officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 65, Cadiz, KY 42211, or to the donor's charity of choice.
Goodwin Funeral Home, Inc. of Cadiz is in charge of arrangements.
Carl 'Mickey' Cherry
Carl "Mickey" Cherry, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Stuart Cameron Short
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the funeral home. Full military honors will be provided. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery in Milledgeville, Ohio.