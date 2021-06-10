Anna Marie Allbritten
Anna Marie Allbritten, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
She was born July 6, 1944, in New Concord, Kentucky, to Orvie Dyke Warren and Annie Faye McClure.
She retired as a unit clerk for the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, and was a member of West Murray Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one great-grandson, Billy Gauge Roberts.
Ms. Allbritten is survived by two daughters, Lisa Marie Dick and husband Grant of Almo and Lorri Lynn Schwettman and husband Craig of Murray; one son, James Dale Crouse and wife Trish of Benton; one sister, Patricia Edwards of Benton; seven grandchildren, Erin Moore and husband Benji, Justin Crouse and wife Kristin, Whitley Wilson and husband Thomas, Megan Roberts and husband Brent, Taylor Lovett and husband Elliott, Logan Parker and wife Jaclin, and Will Schwettman; and 13 great-grandchildren, Riley, Mckinley, and Silas Moore, Jack, Luke, Anni, and Emmi Wilson, Kennedy and Grayson Crouse, Peyton and Emma Roberts, and Bodhi and Violet Schwettman.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Bradley Smith officiating. There will be no public visitation held prior to the graveside service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Jimmy Sanders Alton
Jimmy Sanders Alton, 83, of Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Henry County Medical Center in Paris.
Born April 26, 1938 in Buchanan, Tennessee, he was the son of Herbert Alton and Velda Sanders Alton.
He was a retired maintenance technician for Hal-Dex in Paris where he worked for more than 40 years, and he also formerly worked at Holley Carburetor Plant. He was a founding member of Buchanan Baptist Church, a member of Buchanan Masonic Lodge #772, and he thoroughly enjoyed working on his farm.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one stepson, Fred Jackson “Jay” Gamlin, and one sister, Janice Alton Hasty.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Glenda Fay Gamlin Alton, whom he married July 21, 1989; two daughters, Linda Alton Burks of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Robyn (Charlie) Smith of Dickson, Tennessee; one son, David (Melissa) Alton of Paris; one stepson, Jan Glenn (Carla) Gamlin of Evans, Georgia; two sisters, Nita Alton White of Puryear, Tennessee, and Rita Alton Boggess of Almo; 11 grandchildren, Jared Burks, Lacy (Matthew) Farano, Jordan Alton, Abby Grace Alton, Tyler (Rae) Hoffman, Eli Smith, Reagan Smith, Will Baggett, Rachel Baggett, Claire Gamlin and Sawyer Gamlin; and two great-grandchildren, Mia Farano and Lincoln Farano.
The funeral service is at 3 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Buchanan Baptist Church with Joe Ed Smith and Zeke Pennick officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at the church. Burial will follow in Buchanan Baptist Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jordan Alton, Eli Smith, Reagan Smith, Sawyer Gamlin, Ben White and Tyler Hoffman. Jared Burks and Will Baggett are honorary pallbearers.
Michael ‘Mike’ Lovins
Michael “Mike” Lovins, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully at home Friday, June 4, 2021, surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly; his daughter, Chloe; and son, Will, all of Murray; two sisters, Jeanne Lovins Mathis of Murray and Lori Lovins Randolph (Keith Fain) of Almo.
He was the son of Halford L. Lovins and Barbara Jean Lovins of Murray, who preceded him in death.
He was a devoted husband, loving father and a friend to many. Mike was a graduate of Calloway County High School. He was a pillar in the community and enjoyed working with the public. He excelled in building relationships throughout his career, which began at Murray Lumber Company where he worked for several decades, before finishing his career in the heating, air and general contractor industry.
Mike loved watching his children’s sporting events at Murray High School, and was an avid supporter of the Murray State Racers. A former president of the Racer Club, he followed the Racers across the country wherever they played. He was fond of the outdoors and loved working on his family farm. He enjoyed visiting with family and friends and was a dedicated member and deacon of First Baptist Church of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Boyd Smith and Kerry Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Baptist Church of Murray, 203 South Fourth St., Murray, KY 42071, or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Dorothy Polsgrove
Dorothy Polsgrove, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Passion and Purpose Homecare Facility.
She was born in Union City, Tennessee, to Fred and Sydney Cloyes Key.
She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Union City, and a banker before retiring to become a stay-at-home mother and wife. She and Bodie along with their family, had many wonderful memories planting roots and building bridges across the Eastern United States.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bodie, and a sister, Peggy Caldwell.
Dorothy is survived by her son, William Polsgrove (Kristan) of Cooperstown, New York; a daughter, Candace Vance (Tim) of Murray; grandchildren, Dylan and Arlo Vance and Joy Nolcox; and one great-grandchild, Auni Hale.
A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Obion County Memorial Gardens in Union City with Leonard Denno officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to the Juliette RP Vision Foundation in Dorothy's name.
Jackie Carpenter
Jackie Carpenter, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Miller Carpenter.
He was a member of Northside Baptist Church, and Brett Miles, his pastor, was a great friend.
There are no services planned at this time.
