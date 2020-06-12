Adrian Gilbert Bess Sr.
Adrian Gilbert Bess Sr., 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Oakview Nursing & Rehab in Calvert City, Kentucky.
He was born May 8, 1927, in Howard County, Indiana, to Gilbert and Hazel Hein-Wright Bess.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Leona Mae Herron Bess on Feb. 3, 2020.
Mr. Bess is survived by his daughters, Rebecca Milam and Linda Pemwell; sons, Leroy Bess, Adrian Bess Jr. and Richard Bess; a brother, Jack Bess; and several grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the funeral home. A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Cicero Cemetery in Cicero, Indiana.
Anne Kay Burkeen Scyphers
Anne Kay Burkeen Scyphers, 54, of Cadiz, Kentucky, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, of natural causes.
Born Dec. 1, 1965, in Murray, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Ben Helen Joyce Burkeen of Cadiz and the late Edward Eulane Burkeen.
She was a member of the Trigg County High School Class of 1984, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, and attended the University of Louisville. She worked for 25 years as a dental hygienist in Louisville and Cadiz. She married Louis Ray Scyphers on Dec. 28, 1991. She was a member of Cadiz United Methodist Church and Ophelia Chapter #55, Order of the Eastern Star, where she served as organist. Additionally, she was a member of the Kentucky Dental Association and was a Kentucky Colonel.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Joe and Addie Burkeen; and her maternal grandparents, Otis and Elsie Joyce.
Anne is survived by her mother and husband; two sons, Jack Scyphers and Will Scyphers, both of Cadiz; a stepson, Douglas Scyphers of Louisville; two brothers, Ben (Kim) Burkeen and Matthew Burkeen, both of Cadiz; a brother-in-law Gary (Debbie) Scyphers of Louisville; nieces, Kandice Burkeen of Princeton and Molly Burkeen of Cadiz; nephews, Jacob Burkeen of Cadiz and Nicky Scyphers and Brian Scyphers, both of Louisville; and a host of friends.
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz, with James Redd and Scott Wilson officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Hematite Cemetery in Land Between the Lakes.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hematite Cemetery Fund, c/o Bank of Cadiz, P.O. Box 2020, Cadiz, KY 42211.
Carl Ray 'Mickey' Cherry
Carl Ray “Mickey” Cherry, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Jan. 7, 1937, in Land Between the Lakes of Stewart County, Tennessee, to Herbert and Claudie Lyons Cherry.
Mickey was a 35-year employee of Boone’s Laundry and farmed. He had a beautiful singing voice and enjoyed leading singing at Pleasant Valley Church of Christ. He loved to be outdoors riding around back country roads, being down by the lake and fishing and spending mornings sharing biscuits with his dog.
Luck was always made to stay with him, and it never failed to follow him. Four-leaf clovers were always never far from his sight, he never failed to always find them. Determination and winning were always his number one priority on the pulling track and he never failed to be number one at the end of the track. He will forever hold the number one position in our hearts.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Ricky Ray Cherry.
Mickey is survived by his wife, Mildred Cherry of Murray; one son, Tony Cherry and wife Angela of Murray; three grandchildren, John Cherry of Murray, Elisha Cherry of Murray and Erika Cherry, both of Calvert City; and three brothers, Junior Cherry of Clearwater, Florida, Roy Cherry of Springfield, Illinois, and Joe Cherry of Murray.
Private family graveside services will be at Hicks Cemetery with Ron McNutt officiating.
Expressions may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
