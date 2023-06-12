Leroy Hart
Leroy Hart of Almo, KY passed away unexpectedly after a short illness at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah on June 2, 2023.
He was born May 29, 1948 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, the son of Thomas Jefferson and Nellie (Ryan) Hart.
He attended Rector High School and later worked most of his life as a mechanic, finishing his career in his own shop in Almo, KY.
Leroy was predeceased in death by his parents, 4 brothers, JT, Paul, Billy Joe, and Eugene, and a sister, Jewell Carter.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Hart of Almo and 2 sisters, Mary Jones of Almo and Opal Kinchen of Eau Claire, Michigan. He is also survived by his children, Angela (Ed) Kowalski of Radcliff KY, Mel (Vicki) Stroup of Murray KY, and Jeff (Lacy) Hart of Almo KY, 11 grandchildren, Leslie (James) Garnett, David (Trish) Stroup, Ashley Kowalski, Sarah Kowalski, Caitlin (Dustin) McMahan, Maggie Kowalski, Hailey Kowalski, Aiden Kowalski, Anyston (Annie) Hart, Jackson Neal, and Bristol Hart, 4 great grandchildren, Alexa, Nikki, Ellen, and Dean, and many cousins and nieces and nephews.
Leroy enjoyed riding his motorcycle as his favorite pastime, in addition to car shows and enjoying his grandchildren, in particular allowing them to do things or eat things their mothers wouldn’t allow. He was always ready and willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He was loved by many and leaves behind a void that cannot be filled. He will be missed by his family forever.
The family plans no public services; they will hold a private celebration of Leroy’s life.
Michael Odell Hicks
Michael Odell Hicks, 71, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Born July 12, 1951, in Calloway Co., Kentucky, he was the son of Odell and Wilma (Bogard) Hicks.
He retired from Continental General Tire in Mayfield and was a member of United Steel Workers Local 665.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a daughter, Tracy Dawn Hicks.
Michael is survived by his wife of 54 years, B. June (Tabers) Hicks of Murray; children, Regina McClure and husband Trevor, Brad Hicks and wife Sara and Mandy Swain, all of Murray; and grandchildren, Eric McClure and wife Mary of Bolingbrook, Illinois, Tanner McClure, Dylan Carter Hicks, Jaci Swain, Mila Hicks and Marley Hicks, all of Murray.
Graveside services were at 1 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, in Tucker Cemetery Lane in Kirksey with Kerry Lambert officiating. Burial followed.
No public visitation was held.
Patricia Gayle Boren
Patricia Gayle Boren, 80, of Hazel, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born July 5, 1942, in Obion County, Tennessee, to Lee Roy Sanders and Hazel Arnell Moss Sanders.
She was a homemaker and a member of Canton Baptist Church in Cadiz.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Sheryl McKinney; a great- grandson, Joseph Glenn White III; and two brothers, Kenneth Sanders and Richard Sanders.
Mrs. Boren is survived by her husband, Herbert Boren of Hazel, whom she married July 22, 1966, in Lake County, Indiana; a daughter, Kimberly Mercado and husband Anthony of Murray; two sons, Randall Boren and wife Kathy of Almo and Jason Boren and wife Marcie of Hazel; a brother, Charles Sanders and wife Barbara of Orlando, Florida; 15 grandchildren, Angela Esztergom and husband Franz, Anthony Mercado Jr. and wife Kristynn, Analso, Ellie Hunter and husband Zackary, Chessy McManaway and husband David, Katherine Mercado, Carmen Volp, Chess Volp, Kayla Stout, Amber Stout, Hannah Boren, Blake Boren, Bandy Deshields and wife Miranda, Joshua West, Brandon McKinney and Danielle Brown; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jordan Roach officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.
Russel H. Dawson
Russel H. Dawson, 83, died Friday, June 9, 2023, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray
Arrangements are incomplete at The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.