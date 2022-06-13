Billy Wayne Carrol
Billy Wayne Carrol, 73, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Feb. 5, 1949, in Marshall Co., Kentucky, to Hafford Carrol and Helen Louise Mathis Carrol.
He worked at Ryan Milk Company for more than 30 years. After retirement, Bill enjoyed working at Royal Oaks Chevrolet in Paducah. He enjoyed hunting with his girls and gardening with his wife Susan. He was a member of Flint Baptist Church.
Bill is survived his wife of 24 years, Susan Deal Carrol; his children, Kimberly Edwards of Dexter and stepchildren, Joannah Peck Rogers of Puryear, Tennessee, and Joseph Peck of Murray; grandchildren, Codi Woods Burnett, Colt Woods, Megan Sheppard, Billie Ballard, Devin Edwards, Brandon Turner, Annalise Rogers, Garrett Rogers, Elaina Rogers and Braden Peck; great-grandchildren, Gracie Ballard, Greylen Ballard, Bryar Burnett, Stryker Sheppard, Deliah Edwards, Alijah Wayne Edwards and Blake Lynne Burnett.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Patty Woods; a brother, Herman Carrol; and a sister, Patty Carrol Thorn.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Glenn Cope and Scott Sheppard officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, until the funeral hour at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, The Foundation at MCCH, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Lou Brandon
Betty Lou Brandon, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died -riday, June 10, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Lorenzo Watson
Lorenzo Watson, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Jerline Coleman
Jerline Coleman, 88, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home.
